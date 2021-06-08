June 7: No new cases to report today for Plumas

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 7, that there are zero new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Last Thursday, June 3, six new cases were announced.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date remains 733. There are six active cases: three in the Southern Region; two in the Eastern Region; and one in the Western. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.