News 

June issue of High Country Life on stands now – it’s free

Editor

Residents in Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties will find the June issue of “High Country Life” on the newsstands now.

This free, 56-page, full-color, magazine is a new product produced by Feather Publishing in Quincy.

Some of the many stories in the June issue include a quirky feature on Quircus, the Quincy-based circus; a first-hand account of walking through a lava cave; recipes using farm-fresh ingredients; one woman’s account of becoming pen pals with prisoners; and a feature on fair exhibits.

“High Country Life” is available in hundreds of  conveniently located newsstands throughout the tri-county region including restaurants, grocery stores, hotels and motels and some doctor’s offices.

If you have an idea for a story or feature or would like advertising information email [email protected] or call 283-0800.

