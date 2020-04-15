Lake Almanor Chamber to delay Fourth of July celebration decision

With the Fourth of July less than three months away, organizers throughout Plumas County are considering whether events can be held. Yesterday, it was announced that the Graeagle celebration, which includes a parade, fireworks and more, would be canceled this year in the wake of COVID-19 and concern for public health.

Across the county in Chester, organizers are delaying a decision. “At this time we are still planning on both the parade and fireworks happening depending on what happens in the next month or so, things may change,” said Chelssa Outland, the executive director of the Lake Almanor Area Chamber. However, she said that even as they were planning and booking fireworks, they would be prepared to wait until Labor Day if necessary.

The High Sierra Music Fest, another major event during the Fourth of July timeline, has yet to announce a final decision about whether it will be held as scheduled.