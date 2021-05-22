News 

Lake Almanor Farmers Market coming to Chester in June

Lauren

The Lake Almanor Farmers Market will be kicking off for the summer starting Thursday, June 17 from 4-7 p.m. All markets will be held each week on Thursday evenings from 4-7 p.m. from June 17 through Oct 14 at Chester Park, Chester. The market will feature produce, meat, eggs, and arts and crafts vendors of all kinds each week, and there will also be a beer, cider, and cocktail garden hosted by the Lake Almanor Chamber of Commerce.

Vendor fees are $25 for one market day or you can pay for the whole 18-day season for $350, which is a savings of four free market days. Lake Almanor Farmers Market coordinators are also looking for musicians and food truck/other vendors that are interested in showing and sharing. For more information, visit https://www.lakealmanorarea.com/farmers-market.html. The market is currently accepting vendors still. Please contact Jennie Mathews via email at [email protected] to sign up.

