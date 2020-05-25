Monday, May 25, 2020
Lake Almanor man tracks death rate statewide

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen is no stranger to tracking data. He contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the Chester Progressive. Now he is tracking and graphing COVID-19 in the state. Following is his latest contribution:

 

This is the latest data on the death rate in California. Statewide, the real test of Stage 2 is just beginning.  If wedon’t see an increase in deaths during the next four weeks (approximately), we can have more confidence that citizens are behaving with appropriate caution.

 

