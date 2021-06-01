Lake Almanor weather continued warm and dry in May

By Dale Knutsen

Special to Plumas News

May temperatures in the Lake Almanor basin continued the recent pattern of running warmer than usual. While our average low of 35.4 degrees was just shy of a degree warmer than the long-term figure, our average high of 71.6 was four degrees warmer. The extreme low for the month was 25 degrees (on the morning of the 8th), and the extreme high was 89 degrees on the 31st.

There was no measureable snowfall during May, leaving our season total at 105 inches or 82% of the long-term average. Only 0.40 inch of rainfall was recorded at the Prattville monitoring site, bringing our season total precipitation to 19.63 inches or only 63 percent of average.

Summer precipitation in this region is typically spotty and largely unpredictable, coming from occasional thunderstorms. With no reliable rain producers on the horizon we should anticipate a long dry spell with rising fire hazards as our vegetation rapidly dries out.