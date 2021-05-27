Lake Davis derby to benefit Eastern Plumas fire coming in June
The Lake Davis annual spring fishing derby is coming on Saturday, June 19 with all proceeds to benefit the Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District (EPRFPD). There will be categories for adult anglers, juniors under the age of 16, and a Dad and Me category, with trophies, cash prizes, and next years’ entry awarded in each category.
Derby headquarters will be at J & J’s Grizzly Store and Camping Resort at 7552 Lake Davis Road at Lake Davis, Portola.
Pre-registration leads up until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at the store, and costs $20 per adult, $10 per junior (under 16) and $30 for the Dad & Me category, which is for one adult and one junior. For more information or to register, contact Jeanne at 832-0270.