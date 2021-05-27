Lake Davis derby to benefit Eastern Plumas fire coming in June

The Lake Davis annual spring fishing derby is coming on Saturday, June 19 with all proceeds to benefit the Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District (EPRFPD). There will be categories for adult anglers, juniors under the age of 16, and a Dad and Me category, with trophies, cash prizes, and next years’ entry awarded in each category.

Derby headquarters will be at J & J’s Grizzly Store and Camping Resort at 7552 Lake Davis Road at Lake Davis, Portola.