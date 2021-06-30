Las Pachucas looking for a few good actors for fall shows

Las Pachucas (Pachuca Productions) is back for its fifth season and is looking to recruit a few actors—or those who would like to try acting for its fall shows.

Up first is award-winning Californian playwright Louis Alfaro’s Oedipus El Rey—a contemporary take on the Greek tragedy of Sophocles, Oedipus Rex. Las Pachucas is looking for three more Latino actors of any gender to play a Greek Chorus. Oedipus El Rey is set in the MacArthur Park district of Los Angeles as well as Delano State Prison with Oedipus portrayed as a business mogul of questionable merchandise—the Greek Chorus—or the Coro in this production—are his fellow prisoners. “We love working with high school students and college students as well as community members—especially first timers who’ve never been in a play before,” said co-director Tina Terrazas.

Performances will take place at the Greenville, and the Town Hall Theatre in Quincy, September 23 to 26 with a daytime performance for high school students.

Rehearsal begins in late July for Oedipus El Rey with rehearsals on Sunday late afternoons and Tuesday evenings in Quincy.

Las Pachucas also needs actors, dancers, magicians, comedians, singers, and musicians to play in the annual Spooky Vaudeville. Each Halloween season, Pachuca Productions puts on an evening of macabre themed variety show entertainment.

“We especially want to get high school and college drama classes and music classes involved in performing a skit, or doing a song for the show,” said Terrazas.

What is a vaudeville show? Vaudeville uses songs and dance and skits to make commentary on the issues of the day and uses songs or song parodies from 1890s to 1930s. “With Spooky Vaudeville, pieces should tie back into a Halloween theme in someway—scare us or humor us,” said Terrazas.

Spooky Vaudeville IV will take place at the Town Hall Theatre in Quincy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with possibility of a second show in Greenville, CA.

Each Spooky Vaudeville has a first hour of all ages performances, followed by an intermission, and then a more bawdy cabaret version for adults at 9 p.m. For Spooky Vaudeville, participants come up with their own skit, song, or performance to audition with. Participants who want to be part of a skit but don’t want to write their own material are also welcome to join in.

“I’m happy to write a quick skit on a theme the actor wants to do,” said Margaret Elysia Garcia, the group’s other co-director.

Rehearsals for Spooky Vaudeville are minimal as a whole ensemble. Though there will be an initial meeting at the end of August time TBD.

“We rely on performers for Spooky to be practicing on their own or in their individual group that performs,” said Terrazas. “We also train up actors to participate in our shows. Don’t worry if you’ve never been on stage before.”

Proceeds from the fall 2021 performances go to finance the spring 2022 performances. Pachuca Productions will also give a percentage of earnings to Plumas Arts for their continued support.