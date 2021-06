Fire resources are working on a 7-acre fire in the Philbrook Lake area on the Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest. The Plumas National Forest has also sent crews to assist, as well as the Butte County unit of Cal Fire. The initial attack earlier today included one Air Attack, two air tankers, one helicopter, six engines, and one crew. The number of crews has increased throughout the day.

Philbrook Reservoir is west of Belden and north of Sterling City.