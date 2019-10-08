Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 10/8/19

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of MARISSA NICOLE CLARK and MICHAEL SHAWN CLARK for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62560

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Marissa Nicole Clark and Michael Shawn Clark filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: AUBREE NOELLE HODGEN to Proposed name: AUBREE NOELLE CLARK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 15, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Aug. 29, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Aug. 29 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Estate of Crawford

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Donald Crawford, decedent

Case Number P8375

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Donald Crawford

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Katie Weatherford in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Katie Weatherford be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 3, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Tamara Mallery, 1740 Main Street, Suite A, Susanville, CA 96130, 530-257-4300, SBN: 219389

Clerk of the Court

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F075

(Expires: 8/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as:

MIKE KELLY INDUSTRIES.

Business Address: 525 HALL ST., APT. #60, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MICHEAL RAY KELLY, 525 HALL ST., APT. #60, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Signed: /s/ Micheal R. Kelly.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 30, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante,

County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F076

(Expires: 9/9/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ADVANCED EARTH TECHNOLOGIES.

Business Address: 705-600 INDIANS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

CHANNING PARKER VERDEN, 705-600 INDIANS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Channing Verden.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 9, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: TOWN AND COUNTRY REAL ESTATE.

Business Address: 1913 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

TINA CORDOBA INC., NEVADA.

This business was conducted by a Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015F001.

Original Filing Date: 1/6/2015.

Signed: Tina Cordoba

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 17, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F078

(Expires: 9/17/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TOWN AND COUNTRY REAL ESTATE.

Business Address: 1913 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MELISSA K. PICKETT, 465-C125 MEADOW LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/16/2019. Signed: /s/ Melissa Pickett.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: Sept. 17, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F069

(Expires: 8/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WITCH DOCTOR.

Business Address: 555 N. ROOP ST. #8, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen. JESSICA CENOTH, 555 N. ROOP ST. #8, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/14/2019.

Signed: /s/ Jessica Cenoth.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 14, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

3/4 ” Class 2 Aggregate Base

The Lassen County Department of Public Works is requesting bids for the purchase of 3/4″ Class 2 Aggregate Base.

Sealed Bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, CA on or before Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 4:00 P.M.

For bid form and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

De-Icing Cinders

The Lassen County Department of Public Works is requesting bids for the purchase of De-Icing Cinders.

Sealed Bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, CA on or before Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 4:00 P.M.

For bid form and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Field Trip and Opportunity to Comment on the Robbers Creek Watershed Project, Almanor Ranger District, Lassen National Forest.

The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest is initiating public scoping on the proposed Robbers Creek Watershed project. The primary objectives of this project are to: improve the health and resiliency of upland conifer forests, riparian areas, aspen stands and meadows. Other related goals include: restoring the hydrologic function of Swain meadow, improving and maintaining the transportation system and reducing hazardous fuels along a Pacific Gas and Electric transmission powerline that bisects the project area.

The project area is located 2.5 miles North of Westwood, California on Lassen County Highway A-21 (Mooney Road). The project encompasses approximately 10 miles of Robbers Creek within the Upper North Fork Feather River Watershed. The project area includes approximately 5080 acres of National Forest System lands primarily within Lassen County with a smaller portion in Plumas County. The project area occupies all or portions of Township 30N, Range 8E, Sections 7, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 26, 27, 34, and 35; Township 29N, Range 8E, Sections 1, 2, 12, and 13; and Township 29N, Range 9E, Sections 6, 7, 18, 19, and 20.

A proposed action including a detailed map of the proposed project activities is available online at the Lassen National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/projects/lassen/landmanagement/projects

The proposed action and supporting documents are also available for review at the Almanor Ranger District Office in Chester, California.

The public is invited to participate in a field trip on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Meet at 10:00 at the Swain Mountain Snowmobile Park parking lot, at the corner of Hwy A-21 (Mooney Road) and Forest road 30N11, approximately 10.6 miles north of Westwood, CA. Bring water and snacks and be prepared to hike a short distance off of roads to view the project area.

Specific written comments on the proposed project should be received by October 23, 2019 so that they can be considered early during project development and analysis. The Forest Service will consider your scoping comments to help identify issues associated with the project.

Submit electronic comments to: comments-pacificsouthwest-lassen-almanor@fs.fed.us

Comments submitted electronically must be in plain text (.txt), rich format (.rtf), Word (.doc or .docx), portable document format (.pdf), or an email message. Please include “Robbers Creek Watershed Project” in the subject line.

Written comments may be mailed to: Russell Nickerson, District Ranger, c/o Coye Burnett, Project Leader, Almanor Ranger District, P.O. Box 767, 900 E. Hwy 36, Chester, CA 96020 or faxed to 530-258-5194, or delivered in person Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

Additional information regarding this project and field trip may be obtained by contacting Coye Burnett Project Leader, at coye.burnett@usda.gov or (530) 258-2141.

Names and contact information submitted with comments will become part of the public record and may be released under the Freedom of Information Act. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

ORDINANCE NO. 19-1019

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA

AMENDING SECTION 12.32 OF THE CITY CODE REGARDING UNLAWFUL CAMPING

The City Council of the City of Susanville does hereby ordain as follows:

Section 1: Chapters 12.32.320 and 12.32.330 of the Susanville Municipal Code are hereby repealed and replaced with the following:

12.32.320 Unlawful Camping.

It is unlawful for any person to camp, occupy camp facilities or use camp paraphernalia in the following areas, except as otherwise provided by resolution of the city council:

A. Any park;

B. Any street;

C. Any public parking lot or public area, improved or unimproved;

D. Within 100 feet of the high watermark of any waterway within the City of Susanville.

12.32.330 Storage of Personal Property in Public Places.

It is unlawful for any person to store personal property, including camp facilities and camp paraphernalia, in the following areas, except as otherwise provided by resolution of the city council:

A. Any park;

B. Any street;

C. Any public parking lot or public area, improved or unimproved;

D. Within 100 feet of the high watermark of any waterway within the City of Susanville.

Section 2: The following is hereby added to the Susanville Municipal Code as Chapter 12.32.340 and should read as follows:

12.32.320 Penalty.

Violation of this section shall constitute a misdemeanor pursuant to Susanville Municipal Code 1.12.010.

INTRODUCED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Susanville, California, on the 18th day of September, 2019, and adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Susanville, California, on the 2nd day of October, 2019.

APPROVED: Kevin Stafford, Mayor

ATTEST: Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

The foregoing Ordinance No. 19-1019 was adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Susanville, held on the 2nd day of October, 2019 by the following vote:

AYES: Moore, Schuster, Franco, Wilson and Stafford

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

ABSTAIN: None

Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

APPROVED AS TO FORM: Jessica Ryan, City Attorney

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

On September 19, 2019, the Director of the Lassen County Department of Planning and Building Services responded to a Determination Request submitted pursuant to Chapter 18.122 et seq. of the Lassen County Code. Said Determination has been appealed to the Board of Supervisors for a decision in regard to the following:

Appellant: Curtis Bortle

File: 318.03.19.02; Appeal of Determination

Project: Appeal of the Director of the Department of Planning and Building Services’ September 19, 2019, determination regarding required the appropriate zoning district for a proposed cannabis dispensary.

Property Owner: Johnstonville Properties, LLC/John Shaw

Location: 702-040 Johnstonville Road, Susanville

Zoning: M-2 (Heavy Industrial District)

A.P.N.: 116-050-77

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

As the appeal body for interpretations or determinations issued pursuant to County Code Section 18.122.040, the Board of Supervisors will hold a public meeting to consider the appeal at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit written comments prior to the public meeting in c/o the Lassen County Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California; the project files are available for review at this Department.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Director

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BELLE EN VIE, LLC. Business Address: 1800 FIRST ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.ERIN CLAUSEN; DAVE CLAUSEN. This business was conducted by Erin and Dave Clausen. Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015F108.

Original Filing Date: 2007 or 2008.

Signed: Erin Clausen

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below. Filed: Sept. 27, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F079

(Expires: 10/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: D AND L STUDIOS.

Business Address: 462-447 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen. DOUGLAS ALAN HALL, 462-447 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/1/2018. Signed: /s/ Douglas A. Hall.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Oct. 1, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of URI TSANIFF for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62563

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner URI TSANIFF filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: URI TSANIFF to Proposed name: GEORGE TSANIFF.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 12, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Sept. 30, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 30, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING

The Lassen County Administrative Hearing Officer solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Forrest Warren & Sherry Lew

File Number: CDEF 2019-036

Project: Public hearing to consider the administrative abatement and removal of the vehicles or parts thereof as an abandoned, wrecked, dismantled or inoperative vehicles, and the assessment of the administrative costs and the cost of removal of the vehicles or parts thereof against the property on which they are located as provided in chapter 1.19 of the Lassen County Code.

Location: 458-595 Lake Crest Road Janesville, California

A.P.N. 129-560-29

The Administrative Hearing Officer will hold a public hearing on this item at 3:00 PM, on Monday, October 21, 2019, in the first floor conference room, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard or to submit comments to the Planning and Building Services Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante

Lassen County Clerk

