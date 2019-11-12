Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 11/12/19

Herlong Property Sale

Mananita Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 19-01058-QQ-CA Title No. 1103402 A.P.N. 139-152-14-11 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/22/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: James Bennington, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 09/22/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-04124 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 12/04/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Lassen County Courthouse, 220 S. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $87,397.15 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 122 Manzanita St, Herlong, CA 96113 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-01058-QQ-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/25/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4708898 11/05/2019, 11/12/2019, 11/19/2019

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: WALTON’S COLONIAL MORTUARY.

Business Address: 115 S. LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LUCERO-CARLSON COLONIAL MORTUARY, INC. incorporated in CA.

This business was conducted by a Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2019F001.

Original Filing Date: 2/8/2019.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: Oct. 11, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F083

(Expires: 10/11/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WALTON’S COLONIAL MORTUARY.

Business Address: 115 S. LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

INTEGRITY CA FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. (Nevada Corporation) 230 VINE ST., RENO, NV, 89505.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2019.

Signed: /s/ Kim Kandaras, Secretary.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 11, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F085

(Expires: 10/11/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALICIA & LOO HANDCRAFTED MAGIC.

Business Address: 741-165 ARLINGTON ROAD, HERLONG, CA 96113, County of Lassen.

JENNIFER LARA, 741-165 ARLINGTON ROAD, HERLONG, CA 96113.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2019.

Signed: /s/ Jennifer Lara.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 11, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Westwood Property Sale

Elm Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-861064-JB Order No.: 8755224 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): CAROL S. JONES, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 11/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-11064 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 11/19/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse located at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $69,504.58 The purported property address is: 123 ELM STREET, WESTWOOD AREA, CA 96137 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 125-182-03-11 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. LOT 123 IN BLOCK 51, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF WESTWOOD SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 1, FILED JUNE 24, 1957, IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER IN BOOK 3 OF MAPS AT PAGE 71. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-861064-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-861064-JB IDSPub #0157400 10/29/2019 11/5/2019 11/12/2019

Susanville Property Sale

South Lassen Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No.: 063-56356 Title (TSG) No.: 035-17964 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/06/2012 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation, as trustee, or successor trustee or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by KENNETH L. MICONE AND SANDRA L. MICONE, HUSBAND AND WIFE Recorded on 02/20/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-00873, of Official Records in the Office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded June 27, 2019 as Instrument No. 2019-02348 of Official Records of said County, WILL SELL ON 11/19/2019 at 02:00PM At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 235 SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 The Assessor’s Parcel No. is: 103-411-09-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance with interest thereon of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $56,457.25. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specific in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principle balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. This notice is sent for the purpose of collecting a debt. Cal-Sierra Title Company is attempting to collect a debt on behalf of the holder and owner of the note. Any information obtained or provided to this Company or to the creditor will be used for that purpose. If the Trustee is unable to convey title or if the sale is set aside for any reason, the successful bidder/purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to receive a return of the monies paid to the Trustee and said successful bidder/purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Lender/Mortgagee or Trustee. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063-56356. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” TRUSTOR OR RECORD OWNER: KENNETH L. MICONE AND SANDRA L. MICONE, DATED: 10/17/2019 CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, as said Trustee BY: DAVID O. WINDLE, PRESIDENT Trustee’s Address and Telephone No: CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY 295 MAIN STREET QUINCY, CA 95971 (530) 283-0700 NPP0362486 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 10/29/2019, 11/05/2019, 11/12/2019

Surplus Property

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of WESTWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT declared its unused and no longer needed property as “surplus” property. The district has elected to proceed with accepting bids for a 2002 International School Bus. Detailed information along with Bid Specification and Bid Form #2001 are located at 4th and Greenwood, Westwood, CA 96137 or online at www.westwoodusd.org. Contact Trena Smith at (530)256-2311 or email tsmith@westwoodusd.org for questions.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F087

(Expires: 10/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHICKADEE DESIGN CENTER.

Business Address: 50 SOUTH GAY ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

RHODA H. WEBER, 714-905 CAROLYN WAY, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s).

Signed: /s/ Rhoda H. Weber.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 18, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of PHILLIP MARTIN FLOYD for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62692

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Phillip Martin Floyd filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: PHILLIP MARTIN FLOYD to Proposed name: PHILIP MARTIN FLOYD.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 7, 2020

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Oct. 23, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Oct. 23, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F088

(Expires: 10/29/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLEU FROG REALTY.

Business Address: 2360 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

BERNARD JOHN BARNETCHE, 695-225 GOLDRUN ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; LEANN SMITH, 1145 OVERLOOK DR. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/29/2019.

Signed: /s/ Bernard J. Barnetche; LeAnn Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 29, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F086

(Expires: 10/17/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN LAND & HOMES.

Business Address: 2301 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ODETTE SWIFT, 709-360 SUNNYSIDE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Oct. 31, 2019.

Signed: /s/ Odette Swift.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lassen Municipal Utility District is accepting SEALED BIDS on the following items:

Item #1 – 2000 Ford Ranger Super cab 4×4 VIN # 1FTZR15X7YTA23794. (Minimum bid $2,000)

Item #2 – 1997 Ford F-350 Standard cab 4×4 diesel VIN # 1FDHF36F9VEA43658. (Minimum bid $2,500)

Item #3 – Large Bank Safe from front office. (No minimum bid)

Viewing Date / Times: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the LMUD Operations Center at 1605 Chestnut Street, Susanville.

Method of payment: Cash, Cashiers Check or Money Order – payments must be made at 65 S. Roop Street office ONLY.

Sealed bids must be received by Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.

Return sealed bids to: Karen Rollings

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Envelopes must be marked “SEALED BID”, as open bids will not be considered.

Bid Opening: Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at 65 S. Roop St, Susanville, CA

Payment and removal of items must be completed by Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

Contact for Questions: Tom Brown at (530) 257-4174

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE INVITING INTERESTED CONTRACTORS FOR THE 2020 CALIFORNIA

UNIFORM PUBLIC CONSTRUCTION COST ACCOUNTING ACT (CUPCCAA)

INFORMAL BID LIST FOR

LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

In accordance with the State of California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission, the District is inviting all interested licensed contractors to submit their company information for inclusion on the District’s list of qualified bidders for calendar year 2020. If you have submitted an application for your company in prior years, you must resubmit a new application to be included on the 2020 list.

Any Public Works Project that is estimated to be below $200,000 is subject to the Informal Bidding Procedures set forth by the State of California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission. All trade categories are subject to Informal Bidding Procedures. Contractors that are interested in being on the 2020 Informal Bidding Contractors List are required to have a current State of California Contractors license in the appropriate classification and are subject to verification through the Contractor State License Board. Contractors are also required to be a registered Public Works Contractor and are subject to verification through the Department of Industrial Relations.

Licensed contractors interested in being placed on the District’s 2020 Informal Bidding Contractors List must complete the District’s “Contractor’s Letter of Interest” form and submit it to Lassen Union High School District 1000 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130; via e-mail at cori.shields@lassenhigh.org or via facsimile at 530-251-0473.

The form may be obtained by contacting Cori Shields @ 530-251-1194 or cori.shields@lassenhigh.org.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lassen Municipal Utility District is accepting bids for the following item:

One (1) – 2020 Class 5 Standard Cab Gasoline 4×4 Truck with Dump Bed

Bid specs are available via fax or email by calling Tom Brown or Karen Rollings at (530) 257-4174. Business office hours are M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sealed Bids are due by Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

Open bids will not be considered.

Please write “Sealed Bid – 12/4/19” on the envelope and return to:

Karen Rollings

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Bid Opening: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at 65 S. Roop St, Susanville, CA

LMUD Contact Person: Tom Brown – (530) 257-6937

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE

PROPOSED TO BE ADOPTED ON DECEMBER 10, 2019

BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The proposed ordinance amendment would add section 12.25.045 to the Lassen County Code to provide a “Due Process Hearing” to consider confirmation of orders issued by the Lassen County Building Official concerning the repair or abatement of buildings determined to be dangerous in accordance with Chapter 12.25 (Uniform Code For The Abatement Of Dangerous Buildings) of Lassen County Code before a hearing officer instead of the Board of Supervisors as would otherwise be required.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

JULIE BUSTAMANTE

Clerk of the Board

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

BAKER MP THIN TIMBER SALE ADVERTISEMENT PULLED

The Baker MP Thin Sale advertisement that was published on October 29, 2019 is pulled.

ORDINANCE NO. 19-1017

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SUSANVILLE REGULATING MEDICAL AND ADULT USE CANNABIS ACTIVITIES

WHEREAS, California Government Code Section 65800 et seq. authorizes the adoption and administration of zoning laws, ordinances, rules and regulations by cities as a means of implementing the General Plan; and

WHEREAS, the City passed Ordinance No. 05-919 on July 20, 2005 prohibiting medical marijuana dispensaries in all zones; and

WHEREAS, the City passed Ordinance No. 15-1002 on December 2, 2015, prohibiting the cultivation of medical marijuana in all zones; and

WHEREAS, on November 8, 2016, California residents passed the Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA / Proposition 64) with a majority of votes; and

WHEREAS, in June 2017 the state legislature approved Senate Bill 94 and AB 110, which repealed the Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MCRSA) and incorporated certain provisions of MCRSA into the AUMA creating the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA); and

WHEREAS, to regulate commercial use of cannabis, the MAUCRSA modifies Division 10 (Cannabis) of the Business & Professions Code, the purpose and intent of which is to “establish a comprehensive system to control and regulate the cultivation, distribution, transport, storage, manufacturing, processing, and sale of both of the following: 1) Medicinal Cannabis and medicinal cannabis products for patients with valid physician’s recommendations; 2) Adult-use cannabis and adult-use cannabis products for adults 21 years of age and over.”; and

WHEREAS, the MAUCRSA renames the Bureau of Medical Cannabis as the Bureau of Cannabis Control and empowers the Bureau of Cannabis Control to adopt regulations consistent with the changes in the law; and

WHEREAS, the MAUCRSA states that a local jurisdiction shall not prevent transportation of cannabis or cannabis products on public roads by a licensee transporting cannabis or cannabis products in compliance with Division 10; and

WHEREAS, the MAUCRSA authorizes cities to “reasonably regulate” without completely prohibiting personal cultivation of cannabis; and

WHEREAS, the MAUCRSA states it shall not be a violation of state and local law for persons 21 years of age or older to possess, process, transport, purchase, obtain, or give away to persons 21 years of age or older without any compensation whatsoever up to 28.5 grams of cannabis not in the form of concentrated cannabis or not more than eight grams of cannabis in the form of concentrated cannabis contained in cannabis products; and

WHEREAS, the MAUCRSA states it shall not be a violation of state and local law to possess, plant, cultivate, harvest, dry, or process not more than six living cannabis plants and possess the cannabis produced by the plants.

WHEREAS, the MAUCRSA states it shall not be a violation of state and local law for individuals to smoke or ingest cannabis or cannabis products. Ingestion or smoking of Cannabis is prohibited in public within the City; and

WHEREAS, the MAUCRSA authorizes cities to completely prohibit the establishment or operation of any cannabis business licensed under Division 10 within its jurisdiction, including cannabis dispensaries, cannabis retailers, and cannabis delivery services; and

WHEREAS, the California Attorney General’s August 2008 Guidelines for the Security and Non-Diversion of Marijuana Grown for Medical Use recognizes that the cultivation or other concentration of marijuana in any location or premises without adequate security increases the risk that nearby homes or businesses may be negatively impacted by nuisance activity such as loitering or crime; and

WHEREAS, under the Federal Controlled Substance Act, the use, possession, and cultivation of any amount of marijuana (i.e., cannabis) are unlawful and subject to federal prosecution without regard to a claimed medical need; and

WHEREAS, the indoor and outdoor cultivation of cannabis has potential adverse effects to the health and safety of City residents, visitors, and employees and those in nearby residences or businesses including: structural damage to buildings from unpermitted renovations and alterations to buildings or structures; increased moisture and excessive mold, bacterial, and fungal growth among others; increased risk of fire and electrocution from improper or overburdened electrical circuits and wiring; noxious odors and fumes from plants or pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals associated with cannabis cultivation or cannabis activities such as oil extraction or concentration; increased trash and refuse; potential access to cannabis by minors; increased demand for fire and police services; increased sewage treatment expenses from drain disposal of irrigation water or surface stream water quality impacts from runoff and illegal dumping, among others.; and

WHEREAS, based on the experiences of other cities, these negative effects on the public health, safety, and welfare are likely to occur, and continue to occur, in the City due to the establishment and operation of cannabis activities in the period before a non-urgency ordinance would become effective; and

WHEREAS, based on the findings above the potential establishment of cannabis activities in the City without regulation poses a current and immediate threat to the public health, safety and welfare in the City due to the negative land use and other impacts of such uses as described above; and

WHEREAS, it is in the interest of the City, its residents, and its lawfully permitted businesses that City staff consider zoning, zoning ordinance amendments, and/or other measures to locally regulate cannabis activities in the City; and

NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SUSANVILLE DOES HEREBY ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. The City Council of the City of Susanville hereby finds and determines that all of the above Recitals are true and correct and incorporates such Recitals into this Ordinance as is fully set forth herein.

SECTION 2. Definitions.

For purposes of this Title, the following definitions shall apply:

• “Cannabis” is to be interpreted broadly to mean all parts of the plant Cannabis sativa Linnaeus, Cannabis indica, or Cannabis ruderalis, whether growing or not; the seeds thereof; the resin, whether crude or purified, extracted from any part of the plant; and every compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture, or preparation of the plant, its seeds, or resin. “Cannabis” also means the separated resin, whether crude or purified, obtained from cannabis. “Cannabis” does not include the mature stalks of the plant, fiber produced from the stalks, oil or cake made from the seeds of the plant, any other compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture, or preparation of the mature stalks (except the resin extracted therefrom), fiber, oil, or cake, or the sterilized seed of the plant which is incapable of germination. For the purpose of this division, “cannabis” does not mean “industrial hemp” as defined by Section 11018.5 of the Health and Safety Code.

• “Cannabis accessories” is to be interpreted broadly to mean any equipment, products or materials of any kind which are used, intended for use, or designed for use in planning, propagating, cultivating, growing, harvesting, manufacturing, compounding, converting, producing, processing, preparing, testing, analyzing, packaging, repackaging, storing, smoking, vaporizing, or containing cannabis, or for ingesting, inhaling, or otherwise introducing cannabis or cannabis products into the human body.

• “Cannabis activities” is to be interpreted broadly to include any one or more of the following: the cultivating, possessing, manufacturing, distribution, processing, storing, laboratory testing, labeling, distributing, delivering or selling of cannabis and cannabis products.

• “Cannabis products” is to be interpreted broadly to mean cannabis that has undergone a process whereby the plant material has been transformed into a concentrate, including, but not limited to, concentrated cannabis, or an edible or topical product containing cannabis or concentrated cannabis and other ingredients.

• “Cultivation” is to be interpreted broadly to mean any activity involving the planting, growing, harvesting, drying, curing, grading, or trimming of cannabis.

• “Delivery” is to be interpreted broadly to mean the commercial transfer or sale of cannabis or cannabis products to a customer. “Delivery” also includes the use by a retailer of any technology platform owned and controlled by the retailer, or independently licensed under California law, that enables customers to arrange for or facilitate the commercial transfer or sale by a licensed retailer of cannabis or cannabis products.

• “Distribution” is to be interpreted broadly to mean the procurement, sale, and transport of cannabis and cannabis products between entities for commercial use purposes.

• “Licensee” means the holder of any state issued license related to cannabis activities, including but not limited to licenses issued under Division 10 of the Business & Professions Code.

• “Manufacture” is to be interpreted broadly to mean to compound, blend, extract, infuse, or otherwise make or prepare cannabis products.

• “Person” includes any individual, firm, co-partnership, joint venture, association, corporation, limited liability company, estate, trust, business trust, receiver, syndicate, or any other group or combination acting as a unit, and the plural as well as the singular.

• “Personal Cultivation” means cultivation of cannabis as allowed under paragraph (3) of subdivision (a) of Section 11362.1 of the California Health and Safety Code. Personal Cultivation is subject to the restrictions contained within 11362.2 of the California Health of Safety Code.

• “Private residence” means a house, an apartment unit, a mobile home, or other similar residential dwelling with a postal address.

• “Sale”, “sell”, and “to sell” are to be interpreted broadly to include any transaction whereby, for any consideration, title to cannabis or cannabis products are transferred from one person to another, and includes the delivery of cannabis or cannabis products pursuant to an order placed for the purchase of the same and soliciting or receiving an order for the same, but does not include the return of cannabis or cannabis products by a licensee to the licensee form whom such cannabis or cannabis product was purchased.

• Any term defined in this Section also includes any meaning given the same term as defined in Section 26001 of the California Business & Professions Code or similar definitional sections of the California Health & Safety Code, unless otherwise specified.

SECTION 3. Prohibited Use.

Cannabis activities, as defined herein, shall be prohibited uses and unlawful in all zoning districts and other parts of the City, with the exception of those non-commercial cannabis activities expressly deemed to be lawful under state and local law such as those listed in Health and Safety Code section 11362.1. However, personal cultivation of up to six cannabis plants outside upon the grounds of a private residence shall also be prohibited as allowed under Health and Safety Code section 11362.2(b)(3). However, notwithstanding any other provision of this ordinance, the personal non-commercial cultivation for personal use of up to six cannabis plants within a private residence as described in Health and Safety Code section 11362.2(a) shall not be prohibited by this ordinance, but the City may develop and enact reasonable regulations to regulate such activity as provided in Health and Safety Code 11362.2(b)(1). No cannabis activities shall be established or continued if previously established, and no use permit, variance, building permit, or any other entitlement or permit, whether administrative, ministerial, or discretionary, shall be approved or issued for Cannabis activities herein in any zoning district or other area within the City, and no person shall otherwise establish such businesses or operations conducting cannabis activities in any zoning district or other area within the City.

SECTION 4. Penalty for Violation.

No person, whether as principal, agent, employee or otherwise, shall violate, cause the violation of, or otherwise fail to comply with any of the requirements of this ordinance. Every act prohibited or declared unlawful by this ordinance, and every failure to perform an act made mandatory by this ordinance, shall be a misdemeanor. Violations of this ordinance may, but need not be, be prosecuted as a misdemeanor or an infraction, at the discretion of the City Attorney or the District Attorney. The City Attorney or District Attorney shall consider the following factors in exercising his or her discretion to prosecute the violation as an infraction: (a) the severity of the threat of the cannabis activity causing the violation to public safety; (b) whether the violation is a first offense; (c) whether the violation did or did not place minors under the age of 18 at significant risk; and (d) any other factor that the City or District Attorney finds merits a lesser punishment then a misdemeanor. Any violations of this ordinance may be prosecuted criminally and/or civilly. In addition to the penalties provided in this section, any activity, circumstance, or condition caused or permitted to exist in violation of any of the provisions of this ordinance is declared a public nuisance and may be abated as provided in this Municipal Code and/or under state law.

SECTION 5. CEQA.

The City Council hereby finds this ordinance is not a project within the meaning of Section 15378 of the State of California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) Guidelines (Title 14 Cal Code Regs.), because it has no potential for resulting in physical change in the environment, directly or indirectly (See also CEQA Guidelines section 15060(c)(2). The City Council further finds, under CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3), that this ordinance is also exempt from the requirements of CEQA in that the activity is covered by the general rule that CEQA applies only to projects which have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. Where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have significant effect on the environment, the activity is not subject to CEQA. The City Council, therefore, directs that a Notice of Exemption be filed with the County Clerk of the County of Lassen in accordance with CEQA Guidelines.

SECTION 6 Severability.

If any section, subsection, subdivision, sentence, clause, phrase, or portion of this ordinance for any reason is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by the decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. The City Council herby declares that it would have adopted this ordinance, and each section, subsection, subdivision, sentence, clause, phrase, or portion thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more sections, subsections, subdivisions, sentences, clauses, phrases, or portions thereof be declared invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 7. Custodian of Records.

The documents and materials that constitute the record of proceedings on which this ordinance is based are located at the City Clerk’s office located at 66 North Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130. The custodian of these records is the City Clerk.

SECTION 8. Restatement of Existing Law.

Neither the adoption of this ordinance nor the repeal of any other ordinance of this City shall in any manner affect the prosecution for violations of ordinances, which violations were committed prior to the effective date hereof, nor be construed as a waiver of any license or penalty or the penal provisions applicable to any violation thereof. The provisions of this ordinance, insofar as they are substantially the same as ordinance provisions previously adopted by the City relating to the same subject matter or relating to the enumeration of permitted uses under the City’s zoning code, shall be construed as restatements and continuations, and not as new enactments.

SECTION 13. The City Clerk shall certify as to the adoption of this ordinance and shall cause it to be published within fifteen (15) days of the adoption and shall post a certified copy of this ordinance, including the vote for and against the same, in the Office of the City Clerk, in accordance with California Government Code Section 36933.

APPROVED:

Kevin Stafford, Mayor

ATTEST:

Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

The foregoing ordinance was adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Susanville, held on the 6th day of November, 2019 by the following vote:

AYES:

NOES:

ABSENT:

ABSTAINING:

Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

APPROVED AS TO FORM:

Jessica Ryan, City Attorney

