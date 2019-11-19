Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 11/19/19

Herlong Property Sale

Mananita Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 19-01058-QQ-CA Title No. 1103402 A.P.N. 139-152-14-11 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/22/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: James Bennington, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 09/22/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-04124 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 12/04/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Lassen County Courthouse, 220 S. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $87,397.15 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 122 Manzanita St, Herlong, CA 96113 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-01058-QQ-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/25/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4708898 11/05/2019, 11/12/2019, 11/19/2019

Published LCT

Nov. 5, 12, 19, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F087

(Expires: 10/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHICKADEE DESIGN CENTER.

Business Address: 50 SOUTH GAY ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

RHODA H. WEBER, 714-905 CAROLYN WAY, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s).

Signed: /s/ Rhoda H. Weber.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 18, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 29, Nov. 5, 12, 19, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of PHILLIP MARTIN FLOYD for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62692

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Phillip Martin Floyd filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: PHILLIP MARTIN FLOYD to Proposed name: PHILIP MARTIN FLOYD.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 7, 2020

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Oct. 23, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Oct. 23, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 29, Nov. 5, 12, 19, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F088

(Expires: 10/29/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLEU FROG REALTY.

Business Address: 2360 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

BERNARD JOHN BARNETCHE, 695-225 GOLDRUN ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; LEANN SMITH, 1145 OVERLOOK DR. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/29/2019.

Signed: /s/ Bernard J. Barnetche; LeAnn Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 29, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F086

(Expires: 10/17/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN LAND & HOMES.

Business Address: 2301 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ODETTE SWIFT, 709-360 SUNNYSIDE ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Oct. 31, 2019.

Signed: /s/ Odette Swift.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE INVITING INTERESTED CONTRACTORS FOR THE 2020 CALIFORNIA

UNIFORM PUBLIC CONSTRUCTION COST ACCOUNTING ACT (CUPCCAA)

INFORMAL BID LIST FOR

LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

In accordance with the State of California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission, the District is inviting all interested licensed contractors to submit their company information for inclusion on the District’s list of qualified bidders for calendar year 2020. If you have submitted an application for your company in prior years, you must resubmit a new application to be included on the 2020 list.

Any Public Works Project that is estimated to be below $200,000 is subject to the Informal Bidding Procedures set forth by the State of California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission. All trade categories are subject to Informal Bidding Procedures. Contractors that are interested in being on the 2020 Informal Bidding Contractors List are required to have a current State of California Contractors license in the appropriate classification and are subject to verification through the Contractor State License Board. Contractors are also required to be a registered Public Works Contractor and are subject to verification through the Department of Industrial Relations.

Licensed contractors interested in being placed on the District’s 2020 Informal Bidding Contractors List must complete the District’s “Contractor’s Letter of Interest” form and submit it to Lassen Union High School District 1000 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130; via e-mail at cori.shields@lassenhigh.org or via facsimile at 530-251-0473.

The form may be obtained by contacting Cori Shields @ 530-251-1194 or cori.shields@lassenhigh.org.

Published LCT

Nov. 12, 19, 2019|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lassen Municipal Utility District is accepting bids for the following item:

One (1) – 2020 Class 5 Standard Cab Gasoline 4×4 Truck with Dump Bed

Bid specs are available via fax or email by calling Tom Brown or Karen Rollings at (530) 257-4174. Business office hours are M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sealed Bids are due by Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

Open bids will not be considered.

Please write “Sealed Bid – 12/4/19” on the envelope and return to:

Karen Rollings

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Bid Opening: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at 65 S. Roop St, Susanville, CA

LMUD Contact Person: Tom Brown – (530) 257-6937

Published LCT

Nov. 12, 19, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Lassen Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) will hold a public hearing on the following item:

Consideration of a Municipal Service Review and Sphere of Influence for the Big Valley Recreation District

LAFCO is charged with applying the policies and provisions of the Cortese-Knox-Hertzberg Act to its determinations regarding Municipal Service Reviews and Spheres of Influence. LAFCO is required to conduct a Municipal Service Review and Update a Sphere of Influence consistent with the policies and procedures of Lassen LAFCO and the LAFCO Act.

The Hearing Draft Municipal Service Review and Sphere of Influence document will be available for review at the City Susanville Administrative Office located at the Susanville City Hall, 66 N. Lassen St. Susanville of California, and the LAFCO website www.lassenlafco.org five (5) days prior to the hearing. The contact person is John Benoit, Executive Officer who may be reached at (530) 257-0720 or lafco@co.lassen.ca.us.

The public hearing will be held at 707 Nevada Street, Susanville California on the 9th day of December 2019 at 3:00 P.M., at which time and place interested persons may attend and be heard. If you challenge the action of the Commission on any of the above stated items in court, it may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to Lassen LAFCO at, or prior to, the conclusion of the public hearing.

LOCAL AGENCY FORMATION COMMISSION

John Benoit, Executive Officer

Published LCT

Nov. 19, 2019|

Susanville Property Sale

Monrovia Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-861329-NJ Order No.: 190908145-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/3/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): DONNA GRATER, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 5/11/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-03678 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 12/19/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse located at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $149,279.05 The purported property address is: 1 MONROVIA STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 107-155-22-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-19-861329-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-861329-NJ IDSPub #0158017 11/19/2019 11/26/2019 12/3/2019

Published LCT

Nov. 19, 26, Dec. 3, 2019|

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

DUE DATE: FRIDAY, December 13, 2019 BEFORE 2:00 P.M .

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL ARCHITECTURAL CONSULTING SERVICES PLANNING AND PREPARATION OF A LONG RANGE FACILITIES MASTER PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Lassen Union High School District of Lassen County, State of California, acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereafter referred to as the “District”, will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight time), on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2019, sealed proposals and qualifications statements for the award of Architectural Consulting Services for the Planning and Preparation of a long range Facilities Master Plan. The Request for Proposal (RFP) is located on the District’s website at www.lassenhigh.org where all instructions can be found.

Proposals shall be received at:

Lassen Union High School District

1000 Main Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Attn: Cori Shields

The School District reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive any irregularities or informalities in the proposals or in the proposal process.

No proposers may withdraw their proposal for a period of 90 days after the date set for the opening of proposals or after approval by the Lassen Union High School District Board of Trustees.

The intent of this RFP is to solicit Statements of Qualification and Cost Proposals to complete a comprehensive long range planning process; including a Facilities Needs Assessment (FNA), and preparation of a District long range Facilities Master Plan (FMP), which includes each District site. This includes all sites in use as schools, special program sites and administrative sites. The final FMP report must incorporate cost estimates for recommended repairs, replacements or additions.

For all questions please contact:

Cori Shields, Chief Business Official

Lassen Union High School District

Phone: 530-251-1194

Fax: 530-251-0473

Email: cori.shields@lassenhigh.org

Published LCT

Nov. 19, 26, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Michael Snook

File No.: Use Permit #2019-009

Project: Proposal to operate an Art Gallery (as allowed by Lassen County Code sections 18.16.050(6) and 18.34.030[1]) out of an existing 1,317 square foot residential building located on the subject parcel.

Location: The subject property is located at 434-860 Doyle Loop Road in Doyle, CA.

Zoning: The subject parcel is zoned A-1 (General Agricultural District) with a land use designation of “Town Center” pursuant to the Lassen County General Plan, 2000.

A.P.N.: 141-220-06

Staff Contact: Kelly Mumper, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Nov. 19, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Dennis Fiddament

File No.: Tentative Parcel Map #2019-002

Project: Single lot parcel map (no parcels will be created) to modify the designated building sites, located along the southwestern boundary of the subject parcel, shown on the Final Parcel Map, titled Parcel Map for Scott Armstrong & Susan Armstrong, recorded at Book 31 of Maps, Page 17. A Mitigated Negative Declaration was adopted for the approval of the Parcel Map for Scott Armstrong & Susan Armstrong and this project is not subject to additional environmental review pursuant to Section 15162 of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines.

Location: The project site is located at 461-805 Jackpot Lane, Janesville, CA 96114.

Zoning: The project site is zoned A-2-B-4 (Agricultural Residential, 4 Acre Building Site Combining District) and has a land use designation of “Rural Residential” pursuant to the Janesville Planning Area Amendments, 1993 and the Lassen County General Plan, 2000.

A.P.N.: 129-210-67

Staff Contact: Kelly Mumper, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Nov. 19, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: John Valentich

File: 502 Variance #2019-003

Project: Proposed 20-foot setback for a 676 square-foot accessory structure instead of the 30-foot setback from the side property line otherwise required by Lassen County Code Section 9.16.103(d)(1)(A). If the fire safe variance is approved, it will result in a 10-foot reduction of the setback that is otherwise required. The property is currently undeveloped. The application has been submitted in anticipation of building permit applications for a residence and the proposed accessory structure. The subject parcel is approximately 1 acre in size. The proposed fire safety (502) variance application is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15305(a) of the 2019 CEQA Guidelines.

Location: The project site is located at 701-910 Richmond Road East, Susanville, CA 96130.

Zoning: The subject parcel is zoned R-1-AA-D (Single Family Residential, Accessory Animal, Design Combining District) and has a land use designation of “Rural Residential” pursuant to the Richmond/Gold Run Area Plan, 1993 and the Lassen County General Plan, 2000.

A.P.N.: 116-220-09

Staff Contact: Kelly Mumper, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the meeting, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Nov. 19, 2019|