Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 12/17/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F091

(Expires: 11/21/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OMEN COMICS. Business Address: 702-715 JOHNSTONVILLE ROAD #32,, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen. MICHAEL I. NUNNELEY, 702-715 JOHNSTONVILLE ROAD #32,, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/21/2019. Signed: /s/ Michael Nunneley. This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 21, 2019. Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of WILLARD MARVIN JAMES BRADLEY for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62708

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Willard Marvin James Bradley filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: WILLARD MARVIN JAMES BRADLEY to Proposed name: WILLARD ISIDORE SOLOMON.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 7, 2020

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Nov. 26, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 26, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of Sidney Marie Takeshita

for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62781

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Sidney Marie Takeshita filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: SIDNEY MARIE TAKESHITA to Proposed name: SIDNEY ALIYAH TAKESHITA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 28, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Dec. 5, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Dec. 5, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 17, 23, 29, 2019, Jan. 7, 2020|

COUNTY OF LASSEN’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD SYSTEM (EHR)

The Health and Social Services Administration Department announces its intent to contract for the provision of Behavioral Health Electronic Health Record System (EHR).

The purpose of the Request for Proposal is to solicit proposals from qualified individuals or organizations specializing in state of the art electronic information services that support clinical documentation, patient scheduling, revenue cycle management, and person-centered recovery and care coordination.

Proposal forms are available at Lassen County Behavioral Health, 555 Hospital Lane, Susanville, CA 96130 or phone Program Manager, Holly Mackenzie at 530-251-8487, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, to request forms by mail.

Sealed proposals must be submitted to the Lassen County Behavioral Health Office, Lassen County RFP No. HSS-2019-04- Electronic Health Record System, attention Holly Mackenzie, 555 Hospital Lane, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:30 p.m. Friday January 31, 2020. A bidder’s conference will be held January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., and January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

Published LCT

Dec. 17, 23, 2019|

COUNTY OF LASSEN’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Wellness and One-on-One Peer Support Services

The Health and Social Services Administration Department announces its intent to contract for the provision of Behavioral Health Wellness and One-on-One Peer Support Services.

The purpose of the Request for Proposal is to solicit proposals from qualified individuals or organizations specializing in providing wellness recovery programs/activities and one-on-one peer support to individuals and families.

Proposal forms are available at Lassen County Behavioral Health, 555 Hospital Lane, Susanville, CA 96130 or phone Program Manager, Holly Mackenzie at 530-251-8487, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, to request forms by mail.

Sealed proposals must be submitted to the Lassen County Behavioral Health Office, Lassen County RFP No. HSS-2019-05- Wellness and One-on-One Peer Support Services, attention Holly Mackenzie, 555 Hospital Lane, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:30 p.m. Friday January 31, 2020. A bidder’s conference will be held January 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., and January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

Published LCT

Dec. 17, 23, 2019|

V A C A N C Y N O T I C E

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the two terms of office expire on December 6, 2019, for Directors of the Big Valley Recreation District. The two (2) full term will expire on December 1, 2023. Also two (2) short term seats are vacant that will expire December 3, 2023.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Lassen County Board of Supervisors will make appointments to these seats, in compliance with the Maddy Appointment Act, these appointments can be made on December 26, 2019, or thereafter.

Application forms may be obtained in the office of the County Clerk, 220 S. Lassen St., Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130, or from the Clerk of the Board webpage, on the county’s website at www.lassencounty.org.

Dated and posted this 9th day of December 2019.

/s/

Julie Bustamante, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Published LCT

Dec. 17, 2019|

Estate of Bailey

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

George Lee Bailey Jr., decedent

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: George Lee Bailey, Jr.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Marjorie Bailey And Lee Stone Bailey in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Marjorie Bailey and Lee Stone Bailey be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 3, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Tamara Mallery, Esq., 1740 Main Street, Suite A, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-4300, SBN: 219389

Published LCT

Dec. 17, 23, 30, 2019|

V A C A N C Y N O T I C E

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the terms of office expire on December 6, 2019, for two (2) Directors of the Milford Fire District.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Lassen County Board of Supervisors will make appointments to these positions. In compliance with the Maddy Appointment Act, these appointments can be made on December 26, 2019, or thereafter.

Application forms may be obtained in the office of the County Clerk, 220 S. Lassen St., Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130, or from the Clerk of the Board webpage, on the county’s website at www.lassencounty.org.

Dated and posted this 9th day of December 2019.

/s/

Julie Bustamante, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Published LCT

Dec. 17, 2019|

VACANCY NOTICE

EMERGENCY MEDICAL CARE COMMITTEE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Applications for Appointment are being accepted for appointment to the Emergency Medical Care Committee. There are currently three (3) vacancies on the committee with qualifications being:

• Public Consumers (two (2) vacancies)

• Physician representing the Lassen County Medical Care Community (one (1) vacancy)

The Emergency Medical Care Committee reviews, at least annually, ambulance services, emergency medical care, and first aid practices within Lassen County. The Committee acts as an advisory committee to the Lassen County Board of Supervisors. Appointees are not subject to a fixed term and serve at the pleasure of the Board of Supervisors.

The first deadline for applications is Friday, January 3, 2020, at 4:00 PM. Appointments will be considered by the Lassen County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, or thereafter. If no appointments are made following the first deadline, applications will continue to be accepted by the Lassen County Clerk until all vacancies on the Committee, as described herein, are filled by the Board of Supervisors.

An Application for Appointment may be obtained from the Lassen County Clerk, 220 S. Lassen St. Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130 or from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors webpage at: http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/county-clerk-recorder/clerk-board-supervisors

For more information about the Emergency Medical Care Committee, contact Silas Rojas, Emergency Services Chief, County of Lassen, at 530-257-8504 or Lassen.OES@fire.ca.gov.

Dated and posted this 9th day of December 9, 2019.

/s/

Julie Bustamante, Lassen County Clerk and

ex-officio Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Published LCT

Dec. 17, 23, 2019|

Public Notice

2014 Hat Creek Fire

Restoration Project

USDA Forest Service

Lassen National Forest

Hat Creek Ranger District

Lassen and Shasta Counties, CA

The Hat Creek Ranger District (HCRD) is proposing the 2014 Hat Creek Fire Restoration Project. The analysis area for this project is approximately 46,249 acres and incorporates the National Forest System (NFS) lands burned in the 2014 Bald and Eiler Fires. Portions of the 2014 Hat Creek Fire Restoration Project (hereafter Hat Creek Fires Project) areas are within the Burney Hat Creek Basins Collaborative Forest Restoration Project Area (CFLRP). District specialists, along with our collaborative partners, evaluated the current conditions, survival data from post-fire reforestation efforts, and invasive plant occurrences in the Eiler and Bald Fire areas. Based on these conditions, HCRD is proposing management activities that would achieve the reforestation objectives in the Bald and Eiler Fire Salvage and Restoration Projects and to reduce the spread of known and new invasive plant infestations.

The Hat Creek Fires Project includes the 2014 Bald and Eiler Fire areas within the Hat Creek Ranger District and their respective restoration project areas: portions of Township (T) 33, North (N), Range (R) 3 East (E), Sections 1 and 2; R4E, Sections 16-18; T34N, R3E, Sections 10, 11, 13-15, 22-24, 26, 34-36; T34N, R4E, Sections 4, 5, 7-10, 15, 17-23, 26-28, 30-32, 35; T34N, R5E , Section 1; T34N, R6E, Sections 1-18, 20-23, and 27; T34N, R7E, Sections 5-7, and 18; T35N, R4E, Section 32; T35N, R5E, Sections 11-15, 22-26 and 35-36; T35N, R6E, Sections 7-36; T35N, R7E, Sections 18-20 and 30-31; T36N, R5E, Sections 25-27 and 33-36; and T36N, R6E, Sections 16, 19-22, and 26-35, Mount Diablo Meridian (MDM), in Shasta and Lassen Counties, California.

The Proposed Action and Purpose and Need are available on the Lassen National Forest web page at: http://www.fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=57170.

The Forest Service is seeking your input as it relates to the proposed action and identification of any issues about the anticipated effects from this proposed action. Please respond by January 17, 2020, so your comments may be fully considered as we move through the decision-making (“NEPA”) process with this project.

Comments, written or oral, may be submitted to: Janine Book, District Ranger, Hat Creek Ranger District, PO Box 220, Fall River Mills, CA 96028, (530) 336-5521, FAX: (530) 336-3337, during normal business hours. Hat Creek Ranger District Office’s business hours are from 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Electronic comments, in acceptable plain text (.txt), rich text (.rtf), or Word (.doc) formats, may be submitted to: comments-pacificsouthwest-lassen-hat-creek@usda.gov using Subject: 2014 Hat Creek Fire Restoration Project. Comments received in response to this solicitation, including names and addresses of those who comment, are part of the public record for this proposed action.

The proposed project is subject to the pre-decisional review (or objection) regulations of 36 CFR §218 Subparts A and B. Only those who submit timely and specific written comments (defined by 36 CFR 218.1) during a designated public comment period established by the responsible official will have eligibility to file an objection (36 CFR §218.5). For objection eligibility, each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments must either sign the comment or verify identity upon request. Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements in §218.25(a) (3).

For more information on the project, please contact Greg Mayer, Timber Management Officer, or Tami Taylor, NEPA Coordinator, by phone at (530) 336-5521.

Published LCT

Dec. 17, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F092

(Expires: 12/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MAIN STREET REALTY GROUP.

Business Address: 2360 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JOY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, INC., 11 WOODRIDGE CIRCLE, CARSON CITY, NV 89703. This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/1/2012.

Signed: /s/ Rocky T. Joy, Pres.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 9, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 17, 23, 29, 2019, Jan. 7, 2020|