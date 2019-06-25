Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 6/25/19

TNOTICE OF NON-JUDICIAL FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

On May 7, 2019, in the County of Lassen, California, the following property was seized by the California Highway Patrol in connection with violations of Sections 1148.4(j) of the California Health and Safety Code:

$3,664 (Three thousand six-hundred and sixty-four dollars) in U.S. currency

Pursuant to section 11488.4(j) of the California Health and Safety Code, an administrative proceeding is now underway to forfeit the seized property to the State of California. If you claim an interest in this property, you must, within 30 days of the date of first publication of this notice, file a verified claim stating the nature of your interest in the seized property with the Clerk of the Court, Hall of Justice, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, California, 96130. You may obtain a claim form from the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office. You must also provide an endorsed copy of the verified claim to the Office of the Lassen County District Attorney, Government Center Building, 2950 Riverside Drive, Suite 102, Susanville, California, within 30 days of filing the original claim with the Court. If your claim is not timely filed, the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office will declare the property described in this notice to be forfeit to the State of California. The property will then be distributed as provided in California Health and Safety Code section 11489.

Susanville Property Sale

Randolph Way

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-00414-FS-CA Title No. 180108484-CA-VOI A.P.N. 101-180-34 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/02/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: James Carson and Kimberly Carson, husband and wife Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 06/10/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-05200 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 07/10/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $181,075.97 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 650 Randolph Way, Susanville, CA 96130 A.P.N.: 101-180-34 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-00414-FS-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 06/10/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4696323 06/18/2019, 06/25/2019, 07/02/2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Directors of the Susanville Sanitary District, a political subdivision of the State of California, will hold a public hearing on July 9, 2019, in the Susanville Sanitary District office, located at 45 S. Roop Street, Susanville, California, upon the following matter:

1. 1:05 p.m., adoption of Resolution No. 19.02, “Susanville Sanitary District Budgets for 2019-2020″

A draft copy of the above document is available at the office of the Susanville Sanitary District, located at 45 S. Roop Street, Susanville, California.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

The preliminary budget for the Clear Creek Community Services District for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2019, has been prepared by the Board of Directors and will be posted for public inspection June 7, 2019 at the Fire Hall bulletin board, the District Office at 462-895 Clear Creek Drive and the website clearcreekcsd.specialdistrict.org. A public hearing will be held at the regular board meeting on July 11, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Fire Hall, Hwy 147, Clear Creek, Lassen County, California for final adoption.

Janesville Property Sale

Lake Crest Road

T.S. No. 079167-CA APN: 129-330-04-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/11/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/14/2019 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/2/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-08473, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: GERALD L. ROBERTSON AND ELEANOR R. ROBERTSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 220 S. LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 459-045 LAKE CREST ROAD JANESVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96114 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $62,888.64 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 079167-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

LIBRARY REPLACEMENT OF ROOFING SYSTEM

The Lassen Library District is requesting bids from qualified roofing contractors for the replacement of existing roofing system and associated tasks.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Office of the Library Director, 1618 Main Street, Susanville, CA on or before Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 3:00 P.M.

For bid specifications please visit the Lassen Library District at 1618 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130, call 530-257-8113, or go to the website at lassenlibrary.org.

For the Lassen Library District

Heather Blevins

Library Director

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT

A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION FOR THE

SKEDADDLE

INTERCONNECTION PROJECT

LASSEN MUNICIPAL

UTILITY DISTRICT

The Lassen Municipal Utility District (LMUD) has prepared a Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (Draft IS/MND) pursuant to the California Environment Quality Act (CEQA) for the proposed Skedaddle Interconnection Project. The Draft IS/MND details the Skedaddle Interconnection Project and evaluates and describes its potential environmental impacts.

Description of the Proposed Project

LMUD is proposing the development of the Skedaddle Interconnection Project in the unincorporated area of Wendel, Lassen County, California. The project would include the following components:

• Skedaddle Substation – a 345/60-kV electrical Substation.

• Shaffer Substation – a 345-kV electrical Switching Station.

• Overhead 60kV electrical transmission line to interconnect the Skedaddle Substation into LMUD’s existing 60-kV transmission system via a new 60-kV Antola Road Switching Station.

• Access roads to provide access to and between the Skedaddle and Shaffer Stations.

• Overhead 345-kV transmission line to interconnect the Skedaddle and Shaffer Stations.

• Overhead 345-kV transmission line to interconnection of the Shaffer Switching Station to the existing NV Energy 345-kV Reno-Alturas line.

• Temporary construction staging areas including one located south of proposed Stations (approximately 1000 by 300 feet) and another area to the east of Shaffer Switching Station (approximately 400 by 300 feet).

The Skedaddle Interconnection Project is expected to result in 14 acres of permanent disturbance and 10 acres of temporary disturbance for construction and staging activities. The Skedaddle Interconnection Project area is not present on any of the lists complied by the Department of Toxic Substances Control under Government Code Section §65962.5.

Public Review Period

LMUD will receive comments on the IS/MND for a 30-day period commencing from June 19, 2019 to July 22, 2019. Written comments on the Draft IS/MND must be postmarked or received by hardcopy or email no later than close of business July 22, 2019. Following the end of the public comment period, LMUD will prepare a Final IS/MND that will respond to comments received on the Draft IS/MND. LMUD will then consider adopting the Final IS/MND at a future Board meeting. Comments on the Skedaddle Interconnection Project Draft IS/MND should be sent to:

Navigant

Attn: Ms. Amy Cuellar, Project Manager

35 Iron Point Circle, Suite 225

Folsom, CA 95630

Email: acuellar@navigant.com

Availability of Draft IS/MND

Copies of the Draft IS/MND are available for review during normal business hours at:

• LMUD’s offices located at 65 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

• Susanville Library Literacy located at 1618 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

The Draft IS/MND is also available for review on the internet at: www.lmud.org. The website will be used to post public documents during the environmental review process as well as any updates or changes to any public hearings that are scheduled to consider approval of the IS/MND.

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2019-003

AMENDMENT TO TITLES 1, 3, 6, AND 19 OF THE LASSEN

COUNTY CODE

ADOPTED BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

ON JUNE 18, 2019

On June 18, 2019, the Lassen County Board of Supervisors adopted Ordinance 2019-003 which made changes to Titles 1, 3, 6, and 19 of the Lassen County Code.

The amendments to these titles do several things:

1. The nuisance abatement provisions of Title 19 were moved to Title 1 and made applicable to all nuisance abatement actions in the County; and

2. The prohibition found in Title 19 related to the cultivation of industrial hemp was eliminated; cultivation of industrial hemp was made permissible subject to certain limitations; and

3. The rate of tax imposed on the cultivation of industrial hemp was modified downward to $100.00 per acre of ground under cultivation.

A complete copy of the amendment is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 220 South Lassen St., Ste 5, Susanville, CA, 96130.

The ordinance was adopted by the following vote:

AYES: Hemphill, Hammond, Teeter, Albaugh, Gallagher.

NOES:

ABSENT:

ABSTAIN:

Julie Bustamante

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Lien Sale

Notice of lien sale to be held on the 9th day of July, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. The sale will be conducted at Bunyan Road Security Storage, 1655 Paul Bunyan Rd, Susanville, California 96130. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Household Goods

E072; Christi Choo-Kocher F222; Penny Miller G119; Kathryn Moore I197; Paige Pendergrass

All purchasers are required to register with identification & provide a cash deposit prior to the sale. Sale subject to cancellation.

Final Environmental Assessment

The Sierra Army Depot (SIAD) announces the availability of the Final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Draft Finding of No Significant Impact (FNSI) for the , as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.

The EA assesses the potential impacts of implementing an expansion of DLA-DS demilitarization operations at SIAD to accommodate the processing of excess and surplus equipement needs; the proposal includes an additional area for performing DEMIL activities. Implementing the Proposed Action of the EA would ensure that DLA operations on SIAD comply with a common set of Federal, state, Department of Defense, and Army laws, regulations, and guidance documents. The Proposed Action is not expected to have any significant environmental effects. Preparation of an environmental impact statement, therefore, is not required.

The Final EA and Draft FNSI are available in electronic form for review on SIAD’s website, www.sierra.army.mil/Public/. Copies of the Final EA and Draft FNSI are available in hardcopy format for review at the Washoe County Library, 301 S Center St, Reno, NV 89501, the Lassen County Public Library, 1618 Main St, Susanville, CA 96130, and the Herlong Public Library, California Street, Building 2067, Herlong, CA 96113. Comments on the EA and Draft FNSI can be sent to Mr. Zygmunt Osiecki, NEPA Coordinator at SIAD, ATN: TASI-GRE, 74 Currant Street, Building 63, Herlong, California 96113, by phone at (530) 827-5068, or by email at zygmunt.v.osiecki.civ@mail.mil. Comments will be accepted for 30 days from the date of publication of this notice. For additional information, contact SIAD Environmental division at the previously mentioned addresses.

A final determination will be made on the anticipated environmental impacts of the Proposed Action after all comments submitted during the public comment period have been considered.

To receive full consideration in the Final FNSI, comments must be postmarked or emailed by Thursday, July 25th, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Susanville Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of a Use Permit for M.A.M.A.’s Treasures for outside display and sales located at 472 Richmond Road, A.P.N. 107-062-06 & 106-062-07. Additional information regarding this proposal is contained in City File U-19-004, which is available for review at the Planning Division Office. The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the City Council Chambers in City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW STATUS: Categorical Exemption – exempt Section per CEQ guidelines, 15301 Existing Facilities

The public is invited to attend and provide verbal and/or written comments on the proposed use. Written comments must be received at the above address at, or prior to, the meeting date and time. Note: Any appeals on the above-mentions proposal must be based on comments made known (either through written or verbal comments) at the public hearing. Appellants must also be represented at the public hearing for an appeal to be accepted by the City Council. “If you challenge the City’s action on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing.” Govt. Code 65009. Any questions regarding this or the proposal may be directed to Marlin Johnson at (530) 252-5104 during normal business hours.

BY: Marlin Johnson

FOR: City of Susanville, Planning Commission

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F046

(Expires: 6/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: VISION BUILDERS.

Business Address: 704-600 INDIANS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

DANIEL MARK SHIHADEH, 704-600 INDIANS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Daniel Shihadeh.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 18, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Property Sale

Nubieber Unicorporated Area

Four Corners Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 144679 Title No. 190670479 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/18/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/03/2019 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/20/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-05442, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Jeromy D Slater, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), Lassen County Courthouse, 220 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 001-110-18-11 and 001-120-11-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 553-500 Four Corners Road, Nubieber Unincorporated Area, CA 96068 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $274,922.22 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 5/30/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Ryan Remington/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 144679. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4695628 06/11/2019, 06/18/2019, 06/25/2019

Milford Property Sale

Highway 395

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 130615-5 Loan No. Pacific Holt Title Order No. 95312338 APN 139-040-39-11 TRA No. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/23/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, described as follows: Trustor(s): PACIFIC HOLT CORPORATION Deed of Trust: recorded on 05/25/2007 as Document No. 2007-04017 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California, Date of Trustee’s Sale: 07/02/2019 at 02:00PM Trustee’s Sale Location: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 The property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 446300 US HIGHWAY 395, MILFORD, CA 96121. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $242,563.42 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 130615-5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 06/04/2019 MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Sale Information Line: 916-939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com Lauren Meyer, Vice President MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. MAY BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0354574 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 06/11/2019, 06/18/2019, 06/25/2019

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F042

(Expires: 5/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: VAMO DIGITAL.

Business Address: 1703 NORTH ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ERIC GALUPPO, 1703 NORTH ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Eric Galuppo.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 30, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Estate of Vidales

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Donald Thomas Vidales, decedent

Case Number P8369

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Donald Thomas Vidales

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Barbara Jean Rose in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Barbara Jean Rose be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: John F. Lewman, LEWMAN LAW, APC, 373 North “L” Street, Livermore, CA 94551, (925) 447-1250, SBN: 172473

Endorsed June 3, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court

By H. Murphy-Granfield, Deputy Clerk.

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

QUALIFIED CONSULTANTS TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

FOR MATERIALS TESTING AND QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTION SUPPORT SERVICES FOR:

CITY OF SUSANVILLE 2012 STIP PAVEMENT REHAB ‘SC4 & SC5″

FEDERAL PROJECT

NOS. RPL 5116-021 & 020

STATE PROJECT ID 02-1500-0104 & 3 / CITY PROJECT NO. 18-01 & 18-02

INTRODUCTION

The City of Susanville (CITY) is seeking quotes from qualified firms (CONSULTANT) for materials testing and related construction engineering services in conjunction with the 2012 STIP Pavement Rehabilitation ‘SC4 & SC5’ asphalt overlay project. A copy of each projects plans and specifications is attached.

The selected CONSULTANT must be Caltrans certified and have a current and ongoing continued participation in an Independent Assurance Testing Program. The selected CONSULTANT will be responsible for providing comprehensive laboratory analysis tests of hot mix asphalt (HMA), untreated bases and subbase soils. All work shall be completed in accordance with applicable Caltrans testing methods and guidelines as defined herein. CONSULTANT shall be QSD and QSP certified.

Scope of work includes conducting relative compaction tests of HMA, untreated bases and basement soils, by use of nuclear gauge and asphalt concrete testing pursuant to Section 39 of 2018 California Standard Specifications utilizing the required latest testing frequency table and Chapter 6 – Sampling and Testing of the 2017 Caltrans Construction Manual. Additionally, the consultant must comply with all applicable requirements of the Caltrans Local Assistance Procedures Manual (LAPM) and FHWA for testing, field methodologies, reporting, record keeping and certifications.

CONSULTANT will also be responsible for taking field samples for all required tests, whether at the jobsite or production facilities (HMA plant) inclusive of sources piles for aggregates. Additionally, the field representative for the consultant shall observe, make recommendations and provide professional opinions regarding the contractor’s efforts in preparation, application, equipment usage/condition and finishing (rolling) techniques to the City while on the jobsite. The Consultant shall NOT be the lead nor act in the role as Resident engineer in any way. They are a source of technical support, additional inspection and shall assume the role of providing proactive and relevant advisory professional opinions to avert delivery of poor or improper materials and application methods.

INQUIRIES

All inquiries and responses to the Request for Quotes (RFQ) should be submitted to:

Daniel Gibbs, City Engineer

CITY OF SUSANVILLE PUBLIC WORKS

720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: (530) 257-1050

dgibbs@cityofsusanville.org

A cover letter introducing your firm, list of actual personnel and their resumes to be used on the project and summary of the services provided should be included. A comprehensive fee schedule that includes ALL applicable costs, rates and fees is required. The consultant shall indicate the preferred method of compensation as allowed in the Caltrans LAPM, Chapter 10. All quotes must arrive at this office prior to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Quotes submitted through e-mail are acceptable and encouraged.

All quotes must be labeled adequately to identify their intended project and the person to receive them. SEPARATE QUOTES SHALL BE PROVIDED FOR EACH PROJECT, AS APPLICABLE, AND ALL DOCUMENTATION SHALL ACKNOWLEDGE EACH PROJECT INDIVIDUALLY.

SUBMISSIONS

Proposals must not be more than 10 single sided pages in length (not counting the front and back covers or dividers that contain no information) and shall include:

• Name of Project/Laboratory Manager with statement of qualifications.

• Name of Principal Engineer with statement of qualifications.

• List of recently performed, relevant contracts that indicate the past performances and abilities of the proposed team. Include a key client contact person with their current phone number.

• A comprehensive quote for technical services including a detailed cost proposal shall be provided in a separate sealed envelope. The cost proposal shall include a cost analysis for each test method for field sampling, field and lab testing, and asphalt testing as described in the Scope of Services. The cost proposal shall include hourly rates for providing compaction, material testing, travel and per diem for any and all related engineering services.

Each work scope item (Material Testing, Field Inspection, Engineering) shall be totaled individually with a Not To Exceed cost estimate to conform to the scope of work indicated in Appendix A. Cost proposals shall also include a Test Analysis Table with Test Method Classifications in columns and man hours and vehicle mileage in rows. The table shall list pricing for any and all applicable State of California prevailing wage rates.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Selection Process:

Consulting professional firms and their laboratories interested in being considered must submit proposals in compliance with this notice. Based on an unbiased and qualitative evaluation of submitted proposals, a CONSULTANT will be selected and recommended to the City Council for approval. A quantitative scoring approach will be applied to the greatest extent possible to determine the most suitable firm and not be based on any measure of the compensation requested. Prospective consultants should be available for interviews and presentations but will likely not be requested.

Selection Criteria:

The basis for selection of prospective labs shall include the following:

• experience of key personnel (engineers and testing technicians) to be assigned;

• proposed staffing plan for each project;

• ability to adequately staff and respond to the project schedules;

• thoroughness and completeness of the cost proposals;

• ability to streamline services and introduce cost savings to the projects;

• familiarity with required test methods, procedures, and engineering standards;

• experience with similar kinds of contracts, and;

• demonstrated competence in the services to be provided.

All evaluations of the proposals will be considered on a point system or percentage completed based on a highest quantity completed evaluation system in order to minimize subjective evaluations and preferential considerations. All evaluators of any RFQ selection team will provide a statement of confidentiality and non-collusion. A licensed Professional Civil Engineer (or approved equal) shall be in responsible charge of all engineering activities. CONSULTANT firm and personnel must be QSD and QSP certified.

Work Performed by City Personnel:

The City shall assume the role of Resident Engineer and Contract Administrator. Consultant should act in a role considered akin to an extension of City staff. The CITY reserves the right to perform any portion of this scope of services with CITY personnel.

LOCATION

The services shall be provided at various locations throughout and entirely within the City of Susanville as indicated in the project plans. Some locations may be adjacent to State of California (Caltrans) rights of way. Testing technicians shall report to the City Engineer or an authorized City of Susanville field representative:

Daniel Gibbs, P.E.

720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: (530) 257-1050, Facsimile: (530) 257-1057

dgibbs@cityofsusanville.org

COORDINATION

The CONSULTANT shall coordinate with the City Engineer and City personnel as required. Testing technicians shall report to the City Engineer or his designee upon arrival to the jobsite each day. The CONSULTANT’S field personnel and lab testing technicians shall work all necessary hours to accommodate the project construction schedule.

Initial efforts by the Consultant shall include review of submittals for the City regarding those related to the development and production of hot mix asphalts (JMF), their components and materials proposed. These efforts will also include the testing of aggregates proposed for use in the production of HMA to verify whether lime marinate slurry treatment is required or not.

CONSULTANT’S DUTIES

The Senior Engineer and their lead field personnel shall be present at all preconstruction field meetings for pavement operations. Consultant is expected to take an active role and lead in the discussion regarding testing, quality control and other related requirements of the paving operation to ensure proper and quality placement of all HMA materials.

Samples of materials will be collected at the job and/or material site by the testing technician’s materials laboratory and taken to the CONSULTANT’S laboratory for sieve analysis, sand equivalent, relative compaction and specific gravity and density of hot mix asphalt, as appropriate on each sample using Caltrans Standard Test Methods as identified in the testing frequency table. The results of the tests will be reported to the City Engineer in approved written format within three (3) working days from the date of the samples.

Where test results are indicative of failures or lack of compliance with the projects specifications, the City Engineer shall be notified within 24 hours via telephone and email.

CONDUCTING RELATIVE COMPACTION TESTS (CT 216 AND 231)

The in-place density testing of aggregate bases and basement soils will be performed by the testing technicians. The CONSULTANT shall provide a technician upon advanced notice from the City Engineer or designee. The technician shall have a minimum of six (6) months of experience in soils testing and be certified in the use of a nuclear gauge. The gauge shall have a current calibration certification and leak test from an approved issuing authority. The CONSULTANT shall also provide a vehicle and other miscellaneous tools needed for compaction testing. The tests shall be performed using Caltrans Standard Test Method 231 or other approved Caltrans Test Method. The maximum density and moisture content of the soil and aggregate base material will be performed using Caltrans Standard Test Method 216 or other approved Caltrans Test Method. The relative compaction results of tests taken shall be submitted to the CITY at the end of each working day on City approved forms.

CONDUCTING ASPHALT TESTING

CONSULTANT will be required to conduct the tests at the frequency indicated in this request for qualifications and the stated applicable Frequency Table(s). Compliance with the Caltrans 2018 Standard Specifications shall be utilized and any applicable FHWA required testing procedures. Additionally, the consultant will be required to review and evaluate, with recommendations and comments, any proposed design mix proposals or job mix formulae (JMF).

DAILY REPORT REQUIREMENTS

The testing technician performing compaction tests shall create a project file for his/her assignments. The project binder shall be compatible with the City Public Works Department formats and be in conformance with Caltrans standards – at a minimum those found, where relevant, in the States’ Construction Manual and requirements found in Chapter 16 of the Local Assistance Procedures Manual.

The testing results shall be recorded on a form approved by the CITY and all pertinent data requested on the form shall be reported as directed by the City Engineer or his designee and placed in the file. Information data requested on the form includes: project number, date arrived, time arrived, date departed, time departed, type of testing, City Inspector and other comments. At the end of each shift, the file and duplicate copies of the form, and copies of time and mileage for that day are to be given to the City Engineer or Resident Engineer present at the jobsite.

It is imperative that excellent and highly organized recording keeping of the projects be kept. A complete separation between streets within projects and distinctly from other project contracts shall be required at all times.

INVOICING AND PAYMENT

The CONSULTANT shall submit invoices to the City Engineer in accordance with testing costs, sampling time, and mileage. Cost per test and actual sampling hours and mileage shall be summarized on the invoices. Additional testing (approved in writing by the City Engineer) where requested will be paid at the prices indicated in the cost proposal.

Separate expenses, hours, assigned staffing, dates present, vehicles and equipment used, billing and invoices shall all be kept separate between the two projects. NO combining of documentation will accepted and no compensation will be made where projects are mixed, combined or otherwise integrated.

REPORT REQUIREMENTS

Consultant shall provide all recommendations and reports to City Engineer in Letter Format via email. The CONSULTANT shall submit invoices to the City Engineer in accordance with time and mileage. Cost per unit and actual hours and mileage shall be summarized on the invoices.

ATTACHMENTS

APPENDIX ‘A’

SCOPE OF SERVICES

PROJECT DESCRIPTION – Material Testing

The overall project consists of the rehabilitation of existing pavement surfaces for local streets. Some streets have been identified for pulverization and re-establishment of appropriate grades and cross slopes utilizing grindings salvaged from other areas of the project. Other streets require a simple edge grind and thin overlay (up to 0.25′). Localized areas have also been determined to need isolated base rock repair and re-establishment of a proper structural section. The consultant shall provide supporting materials and construction related testing along with related engineering services per the following:

• Conducting laboratory analysis tests of treated and untreated bases and basement soils in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program;

• Conducting relative compaction tests of treated and untreated bases and basement soils by using nuclear gauge in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program;

• Conducting asphalt testing for asphalt concrete, asphalt cement, and liquid asphalt in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program, attached as Attachment ‘2’.

• Perform other quality control related services in the field as detailed on Page 1 and following regarding field representative in the observation and making of professional opinions regarding the contractor’s efforts to ensure the Contractor’s delivery of proper materials and application methods.

The tests to be performed shall meet all FHWA requirements for quality control and, at a minimum, be at the frequency indicated in the Testing Frequency Table or as directed by the City Engineer. The number of tests to be performed is provided in the 2017 Construction Manual, Chapter 6 at Table 6-1.13 and the project specifications for testing of aggregate material used in the production of asphalt.

PROJECT SCHEDULE

The project schedule relative to this portion of the work has not been fully determined to date. However, work relative to needed materials oversight is anticipated to commence in late June or early July, weather permitting. The Contractor will be issued a Notice To Proceed commencing on or about July 1, 2019 with sixty (60) working days allocated to complete all aspects of the projects, complete and in place, suitable for the public to navigate City public streets. The anticipated date of completion (considering weather days) is approximately September 30, 2019.

The consultant selected shall be available for the duration of the contract, once paving operations commence (estimated to be on or about the week of the 19th of August 2019) and must be able to respond within 24 hours for testing or pulling of samples as needed. More definitive dates will be made available once the contractor provides a schedule and it is approved by the City. The Contractor must be able to maintain suitable progress, without delay, and cannot be held back as a result of unresponsive test result reporting.

Initial efforts by the Contractor shall consist of demolition for removal of existing pedestrian ramps and replacing them with ADA compliant Portland cement concrete material. Subsequent efforts will consist of the repair of unstable (dig outs and stabilization) various street segments, some are entire City blocks along with isolated areas of localized base failures present in otherwise stable pavement areas and cross slope correcting where identified in the projects plans or as directed by the City Engineer or his authorized representative.

Notice of Public Hearing – Adoption of Final Budget

The Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority will be conducting a public hearing for the final fiscal year 2019/2020 budget for Authority operations. The public hearing will be conducted on June 25, 2019 at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the Lassen County Board of Supervisor’s chamber, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, CA. Members of the public who are interested in reviewing the final fiscal year 2019/2020 budget may do so at the office of the Lassen Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, 170 Russell Ave., Suite X, Susanville, CA between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For the LRSWMA

Thomas G. Valentino

Manager

EA Available

The Sierra Army Depot (SIAD) announces the availability of the Final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Draft Finding of No Significant Impact (FNSI) for the Hazardous Material and Hazardous Waste (HM/HW) storage facility, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.

The EA assesses the potential impacts of implementing an expansion of its current HM/HW facility to accommodate HM/HW needs; the proposal includes an additional 3 acres of impermeable and bermed hardstand for outdoor storage and an additional 2400 square feet pre-engineered building (PEB). Implementing the Proposed Action of the EA would ensure that HM/HW operations on SIAD comply with a common set of Federal, state, Department of Defense, and Army laws, regulations, and guidance documents. The Proposed Action is not expected to have any significant environmental effects. Preparation of an environmental impact statement, therefore, is not required.

The Final EA and Draft FNSI are available in electronic form for review on SIAD’s website, www.sierra.army.mil/Public/. Copies of the Final EA and Draft FNSI are available in hardcopy format for review at the Washoe County Library, 301 S Center St, Reno, NV 89501, the Lassen County Public Library, 1618 Main St, Susanville, CA 96130, and the Herlong Public Library, California Street, Building 2067, Herlong, CA 96113. Comments on the EA and Draft FNSI can be sent to Mr. Zygmunt Osiecki, NEPA Coordinator at SIAD, ATN: TASI-GRE, 74 Currant Street, Building 63, Herlong, California 96113, by phone at (530) 827-5068, or by email at zygmunt.v.osiecki.civ@mail.mil. Comments will be accepted for 30 days from the date of publication of this notice. For additional information, contact SIAD Environmental division at the previously mentioned addresses.

A final determination will be made on the anticipated environmental impacts of the Proposed Action after all comments submitted during the public comment period have been considered.

To receive full consideration in the Final FNSI, comments must be postmarked or emailed by Thursday, July 25th, 2019

NOTICE OF NON-JUDICIAL FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

On January 16, 2017 in the County of Lassen, California, the following property was seized by the California Highway Patrol in connection with violations of Sections 1148.4(j) of the California Health and Safety Code:

$4,147 (Four thousand one hundred and forty-seven dollars) in U.S. currency

Pursuant to section 11488.4(j) of the California Health and Safety Code, an administrative proceeding is now underway to forfeit the seized property to the State of California. If you claim an interest in this property, you must, within 30 days of the date of first publication of this notice, file a verified claim stating the nature of your interest in the seized property with the Clerk of the Court, Hall of Justice, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, California, 96130. You may obtain a claim form from the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office. You must also provide an endorsed copy of the verified claim to the Office of the Lassen County District Attorney, Government Center Building, 2950 Riverside Drive, Suite 102, Susanville, California, within 30 days of filing the original claim with the Court. If your claim is not timely filed, the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office will declare the property described in this notice to be forfeit to the State of California. The property will then be distributed as provided in California Health and Safety Code section 11489.

