Lassen deputies discover deceased man in camper; may be of missing man

Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office may have discovered the body of a missing man, but they’re waiting for positive identification of the remains before they announce the man’s identity.

According to a release from the LCSO, deputies were dispatched to a remote, wooded location near Spalding on a report of an unresponsive individual about 4:43 p.m. Saturday, June 5.

Upon arrival, deputies and CalFire personnel located a deceased individual inside a camper that was affixed to the rear of a pick-up truck. Based on the condition of the body, deputies were unable to obtain a positive identification of the deceased.

On May 23, 2021, the sheriff’s office took a missing person report from concerned family members in Oregon. The reporting party provided a physical description of the missing person as well as a description of the vehicle, and told deputies the missing person had said he was going camping in the Eagle Lake area. Deputies checked several areas around Eagle Lake including but not limited to Merrill and Christie campgrounds as well as several side roads around Eagle Lake to no avail.

The vehicle located June 5 matched the description of the missing person’s vehicle. Circumstantial evidence collected at the scene suggests that the human remains are more than likely those of the reported missing person.

Deputies have been in contact with the family. The remains have been sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Names are being withheld, pending positive identification.

If anyone has any information on this case, they are urged to contact the LCSO at 257-6121.