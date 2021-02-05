Friday, February 5, 2021
Lassen High School grad has quadruplets

Submitted

Autumn Hedrick, a 2012 graduate of Lassen High School (now married and known as Autumn Avalos), is the proud mother of quadruplets born Dec. 30, 2020. After her years at LHS, she went on to graduate from the Chico State RN program and became an ICU nurse at Enloe Hospital in Chico. Photo submitted

