Lassen Lightning to hold fundraiser in Chester July 23

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct dates. The original submission to Plumas and Lassen News stated the fundraisers were in June.

Lassen Lightning travel softball players are raising funds to make the journey to the USSSA All American Games in Florida this August.

Several girls from the 10U Lassen Lightning travel softball team traveled to Sherwood, Oregon in attempt to make the USSSA All American Games that will be held in Florida at the Space Coast Stadium and Complex Aug. 2 through Aug. 7.

Each age group that tried out had the potential to get a direct invite. USSSA only picks up to three direct invites from each age group.

Three girls from Lassen Lightning received Direct Invites and have accepted their invitations:

•U9 London Pleau

•U10 Hailey DeLong

•U10 Nalah Ackley

The remaining girls that tried out were also invited to attend and have accepted their invitations:

•U9 Jade Hoffman

•U10 Shay Cane

•U10 Journey Costello

•U10 Jenna Schlueter

•U10 Kiki Cisneros

In an effort to raise money for travel, the players are hosting several fundraisers.

Well Known Lassen View Hut Burgers

Support the traveling players from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Chester Elks Lodge, located at 164 Main Street in Chester. Tickets are $10.

Car Wash

Be on the look out for a car wash Thursday, July 24 in Susanville. Organizers are still planning on a time.

Tri Tip Dinner Fundraiser