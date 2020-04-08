Last edition rolls off the press

This week’s edition will be the last printed issue of your local newspaper. Feather Publishing has made the decision to suspend publication of our six community weekly newspapers in both Plumas and Lassen Counties in light of the circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVD-19 crisis.

We are devastated that we can’t continue to produce our papers that have been a mainstay of information for our county.

The coronavirus pandemic has seriously impacted every aspect of our operation, from our ability to gather and disseminate local news to selling advertising, which is where we get the revenue needed to be able to meet all of our financial obligations.

We have spent the last several weeks investigating every possible option to keep operating, but despite our best efforts, unfortunately the numbers just don’t add up. Quite simply, newspapers are a business and our expenses now far exceed our revenue.

We also realize that this comes at a challenging time for everyone and we regret that we can’t continue with business as usual, at least for the time being. We will do our best to continue to post critical news to our website plumasnews.com.

This has been the most difficult decision that we have had to make during our decades as publishers. Our days of proudly boasting that the 153-year old Feather River Bulletin and its five sister papers have never missed a week now sadly comes to an end.

Michael and Keri Taborski

Publishers