Last week for annual health fair at Plumas District Hospital

1) Appointments are necessary

2) Lab draws will take place in the hospital laboratory

3) Appointments are available in the mornings, Monday–Friday, ending Friday, May 28

4) A COVID-19 antibody and antigen test is included in the basic healthcare package

Please call 530-283-2121, select option 0, and ask to schedule an appointment for the Health Fair. Please note that walk-ins will not be accepted.

In line with past years, the health care package costs $75, payable by cash or check on the day of the event. Insurance will not be billed. Testing includes: Complete Blood Count, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, and Lipid Panel.

Dr. Hannah Mirrashed, Director of Research and Clinical Laboratory at Plumas District Hospital, will offer COVID-19 antibody and antigen testing. The sole purpose of the test is to measure the immunity levels of the Quincy community for public health surveillance. The result will help to study diversity and presence of antibodies correlates to the strength of the community immune response against COVID-19 infection.

For an additional charge, Hemoglobin A1C for diabetes screening, and prostate cancer screenings (PSA) will be available.

Participants must not eat for 12 hours prior to the blood draw. Continue normal intake of water and take any medication as usual.