Latest power shutoff hits close to home

PG&E initiated a second Public Safety Power Shutoff early today, Sept. 25, for 48,200 customers in the North Bay and Sierra Foothill regions. This latest round includes several communities at the base of the Feather River Canyon including Storrie in Plumas County where four customers have been identified.

PG&E was scheduled to turn off the power at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the Sierra foothillls, and in the North Bay at approximately 4:30 a.m. Windy weather conditions are expected to last until noon today.

Customers in portions of seven counties: Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas (Storrie), Sonoma and Yuba. Portions of Oroville and Chico were affected by this outage.

This was the second round of shutoff this week.