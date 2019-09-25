Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
Breaking News 

Latest power shutoff hits close to home

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

PG&E initiated a second Public Safety Power Shutoff early today, Sept. 25, for 48,200 customers in the North Bay and Sierra Foothill regions. This latest round includes several communities at the base of the Feather River Canyon including Storrie in Plumas County where four customers have been identified.

PG&E was scheduled to turn off the power at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the Sierra foothillls, and in the North Bay at approximately 4:30 a.m. Windy weather conditions are expected to last until noon today.

Customers in portions of seven counties: Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas (Storrie), Sonoma and Yuba. Portions of Oroville and Chico were affected by this outage.

This was the second round of shutoff this week.

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post that will be published in our newspaper.