League essay contest challenges students on mandatory vaccinations

Vaccinations: Should they be mandatory?

Plumas County students are invited to weigh in on these and related questions in the 2021 essay contest sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Plumas County.

Students from grades nine through 12 are eligible to compete for the $250 grand prize, and for up to three honorable mention awards worth $75 each. In selecting winners, judges will consider originality and theme development as well as clarity, writing style and manuscript appearance.

The contest flyer has been distributed to all public and private high school throughout the county and is also available through League members. The deadline is Nov. 12.

Named in honor of a long-time Plumas League member, the annual Nancy Lund Memorial Essay Contest is designed to engage students by stimulating interest in civic issues. This year’s topic was developed by local teachers and League members.

Entries can be submitted by mailing them to the League of Women Voters, P.O. Box 1815, Quincy, Ca 95971. They must be postmarked by November 12.

Electronic entries can be submitted to [email protected] . Only attachments in Word format will be accepted; Word Perfect, Works, and other formats will not be accepted. Essays must be attached, not embedding in an email. The deadline for electronic entries is 5 p.m. November 12.

For questions or copies of the essay contest flyer, contact Lori Simpson at 530-283-0317 or Jane Braxton Little at 530-258-9412.