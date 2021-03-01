League of Women Voters sponsors blood drive March 2-3

A two-day community blood drive, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Plumas County, will be held Tuesday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 3, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the corner of Bucks Lake Road and Bellamy Lane, just west of the hospital.

While the Tuesday drive is currently fully booked, there are openings on Wednesday, particularly between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. To make an appointment, call local drive coordinator Susan Christensen at 283-2424.

Walk-in’s are always welcome at the community drive, but donors with appointments will be accommodated first.

Vitalant advises that this will likely be the last blood drive for Covid anti-body testing. Donors can check their results about 14 days after the drive by going to www.bloodhero.com and signing into their accounts.

If you have previously tested positive for Covid, Vitalant encourages you to give a convalescent plasma donation, as it can be used to treat current Covid patients. Please allow 45 minutes to an hour if you can donate convalescent plasma.

Some members of our community have now been vaccinated for Covid and may wonder if they can give blood at this drive. The answer is yes—anyone who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible to donate blood as early as the day after they were vaccinated.

Pandemic protocols are in place for this drive. Everyone must wear a mask, six-foot social distancing will be maintained, and surfaces will be sanitized frequently.

If you can donate, give us a call at 283-2424. Be sure to bring your I.D., and always eat a hearty meal before donating blood.