Learn how to prepare your home for fire season on May 15

The public is invited to learn how to be prepared as residents and as rural mountain communities for wildfire at the Plumas County Wildfire Preparedness day event at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds this Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to extend local knowledge and share wildfire preparedness resources on defensible space, home hardening, and evacuation planning.

A number of partners will be there including the Plumas County Fire Safe Council, UC Cooperative Extension, Firewise Communities, the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department, the Feather River Resource Conservation District, Professional Slashbusters Mastication, and the Plumas Underburn Cooperative. The Plumas Underburn Cooperative will be selling grilled hot dogs and sausages and the Plumas Fire Safe Council will be selling Quintopia beer as fundraisers.

There is a great line-up of speakers:

10:15 am – Commander Carson Wingfield – CodeRED, Evacuations

10:30 am – Alex Saez, Plumas County Animal Control – Animal Evacuations

11 am – Richard Stockton, State Farm & Mike Flanigan, Flanigan-Leavitt Insurance

11:30 am – Keynote Speaker Steve Quarles, UCCE – Home hardening

12:30 pm – Steve Quarles and Ryan Tompkins – Wall Burning demonstration

The keynote speaker, Dr. Steve Quarles, will be talking about home hardening and retrofitting considerations to make homes less susceptible to ember ignition. Dr. Quarles is a UC Cooperative Extension Advisor Emeritus and was the Chief Scientist for Wildfire and Durability at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS). His research and outreach efforts focused on the durability and performance issues of buildings exposed to wildfire. He served on the initial Wildland Urban Interface task group that developed recommendations on Chapter 7A building standards for the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

In the afternoon, there will be e a fire demonstration on how structures can be vulnerable or resistant to wildfire exposure. Come learn about ways you can harden your home to wildfire!

Please stop by and join us near the range cattle auction pens and arena on the northeast corner of the Plumas County Fairgrounds! This will be an outdoor event – please help us keep everyone COVID safe by maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask!