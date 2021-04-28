Lend a helping paw at High Sierra Animal Rescue

By Lauren Westmoreland

The shelter is searching for volunteers to assist in landscaping and fireproofing all around the facility.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to host many volunteers throughout the pandemic and this has caused us to re-evaluate our volunteer program,” explained Abigail Birnbryer, marketing and fundraising manager at High Sierra Animal Rescue. “Now that we can begin to welcome volunteers back to the building, we want to extend an invitation to join our new volunteer program.”

HSAR has three levels of volunteers: Foundation, Animal Handlers, and Specialty. Each level of volunteer is vital to helping the dogs at the shelter find their forever homes.

“With this new program, we have volunteers helping in all aspects of animal welfare to help our dogs find their forever home,” Birnbryer said. “By moving up levels you can learn the secrets of our training techniques, earn yourself an official High Sierra Animal Rescue volunteer shirt, and have a lasting impact on our community.”

For those that already have some volunteer hours or training with the rescue, stop in and talk to the shelter manager, Ben, so that HSAR can see where you can fit into their new program.

All are invited to meet the awesome team at HSAR and learn all about the different ways that volunteers can help support them in their mission of making Plumas a no-kill county for dogs.

High Sierra staff will be on-site and ready to go at 9 a.m. on May 15, but all are encouraged to feel free to stop by when it is convenient.

“Lunch will be served around 11 a.m. and we won’t stop until everyone gets some food, and the property is ready for the summer. However long you stop by to help with our landscaping and fireproofing, you will already be working towards getting your HSAR volunteer shirt to show-off around town!” Birnbryer invited.

Please bring water, hats, sunscreen, and masks in the event that you are within six feet of others at any given time.