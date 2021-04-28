Joey found his forever home through High Sierra Rescue. He was adopted by its president, Carole Scott. Photo submitted
News 

Lend a helping paw at High Sierra Animal Rescue

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland

Past, present, and future volunteers are invited to lend a paw to High Sierra Animal Rescue (HSAR) during its annual Spring Clean Up Day on Saturday, May 15 at 9 a.m.

The shelter is searching for volunteers to assist in landscaping and fireproofing all around the facility.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to host many volunteers throughout the pandemic and this has caused us to re-evaluate our volunteer program,” explained Abigail Birnbryer, marketing and fundraising manager at High Sierra Animal Rescue. “Now that we can begin to welcome volunteers back to the building, we want to extend an invitation to join our new volunteer program.”

HSAR has three levels of volunteers: Foundation, Animal Handlers, and Specialty. Each level of volunteer is vital to helping the dogs at the shelter find their forever homes.

“With this new program, we have volunteers helping in all aspects of animal welfare to help our dogs find their forever home,” Birnbryer said. “By moving up levels you can learn the secrets of our training techniques, earn yourself an official High Sierra Animal Rescue volunteer shirt, and have a lasting impact on our community.”

For those that already have some volunteer hours or training with the rescue, stop in and talk to the shelter manager, Ben, so that HSAR can see where you can fit into their new program.

All are invited to meet the awesome team at HSAR and learn all about the different ways that volunteers can help support them in their mission of making Plumas a no-kill county for dogs.

High Sierra staff will be on-site and ready to go at 9 a.m. on May 15, but all are encouraged to feel free to stop by when it is convenient.

“Lunch will be served around 11 a.m. and we won’t stop until everyone gets some food, and the property is ready for the summer. However long you stop by to help with our landscaping and fireproofing, you will already be working towards getting your HSAR volunteer shirt to show-off around town!” Birnbryer invited.

Please bring water, hats, sunscreen, and masks in the event that you are within six feet of others at any given time.

Volunteers are asked to please RSVP on the High Sierra Animal Rescue facebook event page or by calling the front office at 832-4727.

Related Posts

Former Plumas public health director faces security threats because of her job

Editor

By Anna Maria Barry-Jester California Healthline/Kaiser Health News Editor’s note: We are reprinting this piece that originally ran in California…

Plumas County students invited to perform in virtual festival

Editor

Plumas Performing Arts is hosting a virtual Vocal and Instrumental Solo and Ensemble Festival for Plumas County students. All students…

One hour – one hundred pounds of trash collected during FRC Earth Day event

Editor

On Earth Day, April 22, Feather River College hosted a trash pickup competition, sponsored by the Smoke Free High Country…

April 26: Plumas announces 3 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 26, that there are three new cases to report. The…

U.S. Census Bureau releases preliminary data

Editor

Today, the U.S. Census Bureau released congressional apportionment and population counts for every state, including California. Population totals from the…

QHS crowns its 2021 royalty

Editor

Traditionally Quincy High School Homecoming festivities feature the crowning of a queen during football season, while during basketball season, a…