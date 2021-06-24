Let’s go swimming at the Portola pool!

The Portola City Pool has opened as planned to the great delight of residents during summer heat waves, on Saturday, June 12. Regular swimming is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 6 p.m.

The cost for entry is $2 for those aged 1-5, $4 for ages 6-17, adults (18+) at $5 each, and senior admission at $3 each. For a season pass, an individual is $60, a family is $125, and a senior season pass is $50. The season pass is good for entry into the pool during regular swim hours only; it does not qualify for entry into Friday Night Family Swim.

There are a variety of other activities on offer at the pool, with water aerobics held Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a drop-in fee of $5. Lap swim is held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is also open for swim team use with a drop-in fee of $5.

Friday Night Family Swim is held each Friday from 6 p.m. until dark, and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Admission for this evening of family fun is $1 for those aged 1-5, $2 for ages 6-17, $2.50 for those 18 and up, and $1.50 for seniors aged 60 and up.

2-hour private swim parties can be reserved at the Portola City Pool, and may be made for Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and noon, or between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Swim team pool rental fees are $80 per week, with pool use available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.