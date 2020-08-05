Letter to the Editor: About those masks

Having read a recent letter to the Editor, “Won’t Wear a Mask” by Ryan Goff, I felt an urge to offer a differing opinion.

While masks and mandates are an intrusion, there is evidence to suggest they are effective, especially when most of the population uses them.

There have been studies to see if masks are effective barriers against influenza droplets, and analyses to determine if masks have worked against the coronavirus in populations that used them. Here is an article that presents some results:

Nina Bai, “Still Confused about Masks? Here’s the Science Behind how Masks Prevent Coronavirus”, Patient Care, UCSF, June 26, 2020, https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2020/06/417906/still-confused-about-masks-heres-science-behind-how-face-masks-prevent.

No, we didn’t get a choice when the mandates were announced, but then again, I buckle my seatbelt. There have always been laws, regulations, and mandates. Some are to protect the population from ourselves.

My 95-year old WWII-veteran father often says “Better safe than sorry”. Amen.

Ann Protter

Lake Almanor