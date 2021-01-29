Letter to the Editor: Against the mine in Portola

We are home owners in Portola and many years ago also had 20 acres in the Sierra Valley on A-23, beautiful property on the right not far down from Hwy 70 where the rock formations are, one looked like an elephant.

At that time Jim Smith also had property on A-23 closer to Hwy 70 and he started mining. Saying it was awful is an understatement. He was raping the countryside and had he not been stopped by the County. It could have been a disaster if a heavy storm hit with flooding, changing the Feather River and a lot of pollution.

I hope that the Board of Supervisors is listening to the cries of help to stop this mining attempt and stop it immediately.

Thank you so much,

Joani Duncan

Portola property owner