Letter to the Editor: Agree with Hagwood

Supervisor Hagwood I totally agree with your thoughts on expanding public access to county meetings. An open government is a better functioning government IF we have county employees and representatives like you that welcome public comment. As it is now, we have no idea if county representatives even receive AND read our written comments. And even if folks attend in person, it seems that some county officials cringe, ignore, or resent the input. Hopefully really soon, we’ll have remote access via Zoom or telephone like most counties and cities. Enhancing public access to, and communication during, county meetings will enhance credibility and trust. People respect officials that encourage and listen to public input.

Dave Valle

Portola