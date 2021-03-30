Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Applaud the success

Editor

This is a letter I sent to JoDee Read CEO, Darren Beatty, COO of PDH and all personnel involved in the huge success of the the Quincy Covid Vaccination Center.

Dear JoDee and Darren,

Thank you for the excellent strategic planning and flawless roll-out of the operation that you and your staff developed to manage the Quincy Covid Vaccination Center.

Of course everyone who was scheduled for vaccinations were elated to be there, and happy for the opportunity to begin (or finish) the process. Spirits were high. Added to this, we experienced the harmonious interaction and perfect coordination of all who were involved in the process.

Personally, I felt welcomed to the center with a happy smile and given a dose of hand sanitizer to start my visit. My paperwork was ready for me to fill out, and cards were given to me which included my second appointment for my final injection. I did not have to wait long until my turn at the injection table, and there again, more smiles and caring. While I was waiting my 15 minutes, I noticed actions that made me proud to live in Plumas County:

• Everyone was smiling and courteous.
• The flight crew was eager to help with anyone who had disabilities, including assistance to
their vehicles.
• They kept an eye on us, on the lookout for reactions from the injection.

All in all, I applaud everyone who had a part in this huge undertaking and great success. I spent much of my career as an Organizational Development professional at all levels of the federal government, and did not find one improvement that could be made.

Karen Thomas

Quincy

Related Posts

Where I Stand: The silver lining of Proposition 19

Editor

By Ted Gaines State Board of Equalization Proposition 19, The Home Protection for Seniors, Severely Disabled, Families, and Victims of…

Letter to the Editor: Just for clarification

Editor

A quick search on Wikipedia revealed that Joseph de Maistre, H. L. Mencken, and Thomas Jefferson said, in the early…

Thankful to the community as we remember Jadyn

Editor

There are no words to truly express how thankful we are to our friends, family and members of this community….

Letter to the Editor: The difference between Republicans and Democrats

Mark Mihevc

It’s important to understand the differences between Republicans and Democrats and the best way to show this is how the…

Letter to the Editor: Agree totally with her remarks

Editor

Pamela Noel’s “Boundaries” remarks are so right on (in her Community Green column today). It is important to trust oneself…

Community Green: Boundaries define more than national borders

Editor

By Pamela Noel She and Kevin were hiking in the Sequoia National Forest. They stopped for a quick snack, and…