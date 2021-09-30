Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Bravo board of supervisors

Editor

My heartfelt thanks to our Board of Supervisors for upholding our medical freedom by their unanimous NO vote on the county resolution to mandate covid vaccination for all behavioral health staff and volunteers. This courageous vote sets a precedent for other agencies and businesses in our county. Despite the State’s threats of funding loss, loss of licensure, and possible misdemeanor charges, each supervisor made it clear that they are not against the vaccine, however this decision must be left to each individual with the help of their trusted healthcare provider. Bravo to each of our supervisors!

Linda Margaretic

Quincy

