Related Posts
Letter to the Editor: Quit your whining
Oh, quit your whining. It’s your D___mn Government that has brought us to this point. I’m sorry you don’t have…
Letter to the Editor: Appreciate letter writer’s comments
Thank you to Don McKechnie for his humorous comments; they did make me smile. But it’s more than just a…
Letter to the Editor: I worry about the 1 percenters
President Biden is trying to improve the lives of working Americans by promoting social programs that are common to other…
Letter to the Editor: HR2307 will help
Much thanks to Gordon Gregory for his recent letter “Dreading summer but HR2307 could help.” HR2307 is the Energy Innovation…
Letter to the Editor: In response to the reprinted article – we all share the blame
We all share the blame. Besides being so incredibly saddened and sickened by this article of the intimidation and bullying…
Letter to the Editor: Why I decided to be vaccinated
People who are hesitant to get vaccinated for some reason or other, maybe questioning where it originated, from a leak…