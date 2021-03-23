Letter to the Editor: Doing my part

I am due for my second shot Thursday and I am ready. I have talked to a few people who have gotten their second shot, some have experienced no serious side effects while others were sick for a day. I guess it’s like everything with this virus it’s the luck of the draw. There is a California variant that is more contagious and more likely to cause sickness and death than the previous form of Covid-19, reports the Los Angeles Times. It also appears more resistant to antibodies generated by covid-19 vaccine or infection. By getting vaccinated I might at least help in slowing down or stopping this virus, so that some of these restrictions can be lifted. So here is my arm give it your best shot.

Duane Vander Veen

Graeagle