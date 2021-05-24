Letter to the Editor: Don’t dump your stuff

Related Posts
Letter to the Editor: About some previous letters
1) Using quotes from Robert Kennedy Jr. (the most well known anti-vax propagandist around), is not the convincing argument the…
Letter to the Editor: Not a fan usually, but support her heroic stand
Let us pretend we are at Gettysburg in 1863 and Liz Cheney was leading the attack on Little Round Top. …
Letter to the Editor: More thoughts on the vaccine
Reading the letter saying that Bill Gates is doing some fraudulent vaccine work contradicts the info that I have. Polio…
Letter to the Editor: Voting ‘no’ on the recall
I am so glad someone pointed out that the recall petitions pre-date the Covid- 19 pandemic. I saw the first…
Letter to the Editor: What’s behind the vaccine?
Bill Gates has several vaccine-related businesses. From Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman, Children’s Health Defense, April 2020: In the years…
Where I Stand: The trash in Indian Valley needs every resident’s attention
Meg Upton [email protected] Ah! The days are getting longer. The weather is getting hotter. Residents are mostly vaccinated, and…