Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Don’t dump your stuff

Editor

Shame on the person or persons who dumped their yard sale leftovers on a forest road, the old Indian Valley dump road off N Valley Rd. I found this pile on Sunday, May 23rd, when out for a horseback ride. Actually looks like good thrift store items.

Related Posts

Letter to the Editor: About some previous letters

Editor

1) Using quotes from Robert Kennedy Jr. (the most well known anti-vax propagandist around), is not the convincing argument the…

Letter to the Editor: Not a fan usually, but support her heroic stand

Editor

Let us pretend we are at Gettysburg in 1863 and Liz Cheney was leading the attack on Little Round Top. …

Letter to the Editor: More thoughts on the vaccine

Editor

Reading the letter saying that Bill Gates is doing some fraudulent vaccine work contradicts the info that I have. Polio…

Letter to the Editor: Voting ‘no’ on the recall

Editor

I am so glad someone pointed out that the recall petitions pre-date the Covid- 19 pandemic. I saw the first…

Letter to the Editor: What’s behind the vaccine?

Editor

Bill Gates has several vaccine-related businesses. From Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman, Children’s Health Defense, April 2020: In the years…

Where I Stand: The trash in Indian Valley needs every resident’s attention

Editor

Meg Upton [email protected]      Ah! The days are getting longer. The weather is getting hotter. Residents are mostly vaccinated, and…