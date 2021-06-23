Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Get on with life

Editor

I’ve not read or heard from any source whether the Susanville CCC is or ever was an economical proposition for the taxpayers of California. I suspect it is not now or ever was. I know Republicans love to shift costs and tax burden to other folks (since the hate paying taxes) while continuing to garner the economic benefits of those same programs.
Now we have a rural Republican stronghold whining, crying and cavetching when the gravy train is about to stop running.
How about doing what you have always told other folks to do. Pick yourself up by your own bootstraps and get on with life.
And since rural counties are a substantial drain on the state coffers, how about “Love it or Leave it”

Hal Hein
East Quincy

Related Posts

Letter to the Editor: You get what you vote for

Editor

With regard to the recent article concerning the visit of Brian Dahle and his statement that the CCC facility closure…

Letter to the Editor: Our biggest health crisis – tobacco

Editor

  Far too many children in our county are getting hooked on poison. Stories of local schools that cannot let…

Letter to the Editor: When it comes to fire — plan ahead

Editor

Regarding Fire as a teacher, make sure you have a plan and that should lessen the anxiety, its much easier…

Where I Stand: Historic Taylorsville Hall’s fate now in court; public’s help needed

Editor

By Ken Donnell Chair – Board of Directors, Historic Taylorsville Hall Dear Community Members, Along with my fellow Board of Directors…

Letter to the Editor: Over 4,000 wild animals killed

Editor

Throughout Plumas County, third grade students are taught that it’s “cool to be kind” to animals. This very worthy program…

2021 should be strong for business; but we need to remain vigilant

Editor

By Ken Donnell Plumas County business owner   Business owners in Plumas County continue to have many reasons to believe…