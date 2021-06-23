Letter to the Editor: Get on with life

I’ve not read or heard from any source whether the Susanville CCC is or ever was an economical proposition for the taxpayers of California. I suspect it is not now or ever was. I know Republicans love to shift costs and tax burden to other folks (since the hate paying taxes) while continuing to garner the economic benefits of those same programs.

Now we have a rural Republican stronghold whining, crying and cavetching when the gravy train is about to stop running.

How about doing what you have always told other folks to do. Pick yourself up by your own bootstraps and get on with life.

And since rural counties are a substantial drain on the state coffers, how about “Love it or Leave it”

Hal Hein

East Quincy