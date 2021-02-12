Letter to the Editor: Grateful for my vaccine in Graeagle

Kudos to Plumas County Public Health and Eastern Plumas Health Care staff. My husband and I received our first shot of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday at the Graeagle Fire Department. It was a happy experience. The people were wonderful: professional, competent, helpful, efficient, and caring. Best of all the nurse who administered my shot was so good I didn’t feel a thing. Until later, but the soreness only lasted a couple of days and was not a big deal. I am grateful to these essential workers for all they have done and are doing for our county.

Brenda Lantow

Quincy