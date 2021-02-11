Letter to the Editor: Great experience at vaccine clinic

I am one of those seniors that received vaccinations today in Quincy. I was so excited to be able to take this step which will lead toward more “normal” times.

Everyone at the vaccination area was so friendly and helpful. It was as if everyone was feeling the same way I was: happy, optimistic, and looking forward to the future.

I think everyone at our Public Health Department has done an outstanding job in the efforts to tame this virus.

Alice King

Quincy