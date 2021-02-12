Friday, February 12, 2021
Letter to the Editor: Great job in Chester

Vince Natali

Just want to add my praise and thanks to those who set up and ran the vaccine clinic in Chester: no wait, masks and distancing honored, vaccine administered promptly, brief observation and exit. Wow! So easy and quick. Thanks to all those who set up and ran this clinic.

Vince Natali

Chester

