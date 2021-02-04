Letter to the Editor: Hats off to all Zoom teachers and students

A Huge thank you to Karen Hicks for giving us just a little inside look at what our children are living, every ‘school day’. I think many don’t have kids in school and haven’t for a long time. It’s so, so different now for the students and their teachers. Nothing up to now has prepared any of us for this new reality. How do you stay focused, how do you know what’s being learned and what just floated over the top? We just keep fingers crossed and hope that down the road, the big picture, will be positive rather than ‘woulda coulda shoulda’ hindsight.

Dee Kelly

Clio