Letter to the Editor: In response to ‘HR2307 will help’

In response to the letter to the editor, Letter to the Editor: HR2307 will help , April 29, 2021

HR2307 will not help. All quotes are from your letter.

California already uses this same energy and carbon bait and switch tactic. The company raises my rates to cover the fee then the state sends a small portion of that rate increase back to me. It was my own money to begin with! HR2307 does not even send it back to me.

“…the plan is based on economic principles and has the support of 3500 U.S. economists.” The only economic principle is the redistribution of wealth. And 3,500 is not a statistically significant number.

“The plan does not involve any NEW TAXES!” They are not called taxes. You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig. It is a tax.

”All the money collected is returned to U.S. families in equal monthly payments.” No system is 100% efficient; hence, “all the money” cannot possibly be returned. And why are they equal? Shouldn’t those that spend more get more back? Why do children get any? They do not spend anything. Redistribution of wealth. Do no single individuals get monthly payments?

“The very richest … pay the most.” The rich are rich because they live off of the profit of the companies that you are charging the fee. Since the profit is maintained by passing the cost of the fee (carbon tax) off to the consumer, the richest really do not pay anything. Your Economics 101 explanation.

“Households in the bottom three income quintiles come out ahead, getting more money back than they pay out for the increased costs of fossil fuels.” Getting more back then they paid. What sense of fairness justifies that logic? Oh yeah, redistribution of wealth. And the bottom three income quintiles can least afford to pay the increased fuel cost to begin with.

“Each year the fees charged to fossil fuel companies raise a bit.” Define “a bit”. My energy cost will go up annually? This does not help.

“This gradual increase incentivizes the free market to develop cleaner energy at lower costs”. Back to Econ 101. The cost is passed onto the consumer so the company does not feel any real incentive. Not a hard concept. Same applies to “…fossil fuel companies adapt as well, gradually finding new ways to provide clean energy…” No need to adapt.

“The fees stop once we’ve met our targets for carbon pollution reduction.” 1) government fees do not stop or fade away; 2) targets are adjustable so they will never be “met.” Who is setting those targets?

“It’s not about taxes and it even gives moneyto the people who most need it as we wean off fossil fuels.” Redistribution of wealth. From the middle class to the lower socioeconomic sector.

You might also like to google, Earth’s heat balance and realize that each solar panel adds to the earth’s heat load.

Phil Shafer

Quincy, CA