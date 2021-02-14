Letter to the Editor: Job well done

I too received my Moderna vaccine shot on the 11th of February at the Mormon Church in Quincy. My husband and I are in the 75+ age group. Everything worked so smoothly. I first signed up through Plumas County Health Dept. I was contacted after a week or so when my appointment would happen. When we got to the church for our appointment everything was so organized, from the check-in desk to the actual shot it self. The shot was painless, although that night my arm was a little sore, but was fine in the morning. We go in a month for the booster. Thank you, Plumas County Health for a job well done.

John and Diane Kleine

Quincy