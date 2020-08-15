Letter to the Editor: Karma and the Census

I got a visit from a census taker/counter yesterday, Aug. 14. This was my second visit by a taker/counter in person and I filled out the online form to be counted weeks ago. I told this to the Census employee and she said let’s get counted again. So, to put a little twist to this situation I asked if I could include my faithful and loyal cat to the count ? No I was told, can’t do that, so being the loyal Federal retiree that I am and a tax paying senior citizen, I answered the questions that were asked and I said thank you to the Census taker/counter and she left. Well I’m hoping I get counted only once in this process? At this stage of the game, I truly doubt it. To all the readers, this is our tax dollars that are paying for this service and we as taxpayers should expect more from this agency.

Bruce Borregaard

Quincy