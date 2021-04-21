Letter to the Editor: Lady Justice

Our Lady Justice reaches up,

grabs her blindfold (symbolic my ass),

wrenches it off her face and says,

“Why were my eyes covered?”

“I’ve been needing to see for so long.

I see how I’ve been tricked into ignoring.

Now, let us see some accountability,

for what would we be without diversity.”

Come the day there is true justice

you can return the bounds ‘round my eyes

For true fairness need no longer see

race, gender, worth – only responsible empathy.

Jenny Lee

Quincy