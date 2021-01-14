Letter to the Editor: LaMalfa’s reckless behavior

I was horrified to see that Plumas County’s Congressman, Doug LaMalfa, was one of the Congress persons who despite being requested to do so refused to wear a mask on Wednesday in the basement of the Capitol where many members were taken for their own safety during Wednesday’s riots. Now a super-spreader Covid event is attributed to that room, and one Congresswoman who is 75 years old and a cancer-survivor is reported to have contracted Covid from being in that room. Others who were there have also reportedly been infected with Covid. Representative LaMalfa’s behavior in not wearing a mask in a closed room was reckless and dangerous.

Geraldine Freeman

Clio