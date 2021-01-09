Sunday, January 10, 2021
Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Losing yourself

Dylan Coffman

The biggest mistake you can make is building your identity on the shaky foundation of political party membership. When one of your proudest characteristics is being a democrat or being a republican you have lost a big chunk of yourself.

Portola

