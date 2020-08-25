Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Letter to the Editor: Made in the Dominican Republic?

Richard Ackerman

A booth has been up on Main Street in Chester recently selling Trump merchandise. That’s OK (freedom of speech), but if Trump is supposed to be bringing jobs back to America, why were the T-shirts being sold made in the Dominican Republic?

Almanor Basin

