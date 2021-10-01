Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Mandated vaccination is constitutional

Editor

Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff Engel should check his legal precedents. In 1905, in the case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory vaccinations are constitutional. Writing for the 7-2 majority, Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote that the constitution “does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint . . . Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”

 

Boyd Earl

Quincy

