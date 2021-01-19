Letter to the Editor: Mine opposition Part 3

Editor’s note: This is the third in a three-part series by Portola resident Valari Simison, whose residence is 60 feet south and 200 feet west of the mine property under consideration for expansion.

The previous two “Letter to the Editor ” articles outlined how the proposed North Portola sand/aggregate mine located in a residential neighborhood would endanger the health and well-being of local citizens by desecrating and polluting the environment. After discussing aquifer depletion and water contamination along with air quality degradation in the Part 1 article, Part 2 covered concerns regarding noise and light pollution. This final installment will address the hazards and harmful effects of air & ground vibrations, erosion, wildfire potential, and community safety.

Air and ground vibrations

The mine permit mentions several sources of potential vibrations: blasting, multiple earth-moving equipment working in unison, and truck transport. Underestimating the issue of vibrations can lead to unexpected damage to homes surrounding the mine complex along with health concern complaints. Noise and vibrations are often linked closely together due their nature; however, more and more studies are coming forward labeling “vibration annoyance” as a separate entity. These studies are showing that exposure to continued and elevated levels of vibrations have an adverse effect on human well-being.

The human body’s perception of vibrations is a complex phenomenon. There is no specific organ that senses vibration. Rather it is a set of sensors that determine deformation and relative displacement of organs and tissue at certain wavelength frequencies. It involves a combination of the vestibular system (the inner ear), the somesthetic system (skin and specialized corpuscles located in muscles and tendons), the auditory system (ear and auditory processing mechanisms), and the visual system (eye and visual processing systems). It is a whole body event. The effects of elevated levels of vibrations are similar to noise—anger, disappointment, withdrawal, helplessness, depression, anxiety, distraction, and agitation. Vibration annoyance is clearly influenced by noise, increasing with elevated noise levels.

Airborne vibrations originate with earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and industrial blasting. Blasting generates air blast (air overpressure), ground vibrations, fly rock, “fines”, fumes, and dust. Blasting affects neighbors, animals, structures, utilities, and the environment. Air overpressure that reaches 125 dB creates vibrations that damage walls, rattles loose items, and breaks windows. Ground deformation leads to cracks and slides. Such blasting has the potential to affect local fault lines increasing the area exposure to earthquakes. Industrial blasting must be done by certified blasters.

Ground-borne vibrations emanate from earth-moving equipment and truck transport through the ground to adjacent buildings through surface waves. Unlike in air, there are several types of wave motions in solids including compression; shear, torsional, and bending. Vibrations can be a single pulse, a series of pulses, or continuous oscillatory motion. The HCC permit requesting 700 daily round trips on Meadow Way would result in heavily loaded dump trucks every 2 minutes for 12 hours or every 4 minutes for 24 hours. While these loaded trucks are traveling away from the pit, emptied trucks would be returning to the pit. This would go beyond vibration annoyance becoming a vibration hazard. This health and safety hazard would affect the well-being of community members who have supported this community.

Erosion

With the amount of excavation and water usage that this mine proposal is requesting,erosion becomes another predominant concern. The mine permit requests excavation that will leave 410’ cliffs at a 63 degree slope. A 63-degree slope is so steep that standing on top of the 410’ cliff, it would look to be a straight-down, vertical drop. Creating these precipitous walls will be done in coordination with the use of 50,000 gallons of water daily for processing materials.