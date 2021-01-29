Letter to the Editor: Mine’s effect on tourism, economy

The affects on tourism in Portola and Plumas County if the mine goes in:

No tourist woud want to vacation, golf or fish in Portola or Plumas County where they will be breathing bad air.

1. This will be a loss of revenue to our world famous Portola Railroad Museum and other museums in the area.

2. Motels and Bed and Breakfasts etc. would lose business.

3. TOT tax would be affected.

4. Restaurants

These are just a few of the businesses that will be effected. There are others that will come to mind as you read this.

John L. Prinvale & Laurine Prinvale

Portola