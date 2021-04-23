Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: More on compliance

Editor
“Educating people to comply ignores the systemic problems that plague our country. The education needs to go deeper than simply telling people to comply. What do we want? We want reform. We want racial profiling to stop. We want society to understand the deep seeded need for change. It is only from secure privilege that one could suggest compliance to solve a severe and historical problem.  “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it’s faced.” “ – Dr. Tamara White
Let’s face it — Bad ‘habits’ can be both thoughts and deeds.  Perhaps it’s very “PollyAnna” of me but I can’t understand why it seems to be impossible for ‘people’ to think reasonably, rationally and admit that racism has become a habit that is affecting America as a whole— that it’s well past time that the idea of equality is a human right, and that no one has the right to take that away from anyone.
The idea of teaching compliance as a way of ending any kind of ‘profiling’ is complete ignorance.  Statistics have proven that Compliance is first measured by  things such as the color of one’s skin, ones ‘social’ status, language skills, sex, location………the idea that we all have the right to be treated equally in the eyes of the law is completely out the window……..but the it’s the first real Change needed.
Dee Kelly
Clio

Related Posts

Letter to the Editor: Response regarding compliance

Editor

I want to respond to a recent letter to the editor that discussed compliance and police reform. In an ideal…

Letter to the Editor: Lady Justice

Editor

Our Lady Justice reaches up, grabs her blindfold (symbolic my ass), wrenches it off her face and says, “Why were…

Letter to the Editor: About air quality

Editor

Editor’s note: The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District sends reports to Plumas News on a monthly basis and a…

Letter to the Editor: Bullying and outright lying

Editor

Quoting the second sentence of a recent LTE: “Name calling, bullying, false inuendo/accusations and outright lying are the new norm.”…

Letter to the Editor: Children learn by example

Editor

Children learn by example. Teachings from Woke America include: Common sense, rational thought, open dialogue, and facts are cancelled. Name-calling,…

Letter to the Editor: Comply

Editor

The word comply means “to act in accordance with a command.”  If I told someone I know to be quiet,…