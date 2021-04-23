Letter to the Editor: More on compliance

“Educating people to comply ignores the systemic problems that plague our country. The education needs to go deeper than simply telling people to comply. What do we want? We want reform. We want racial profiling to stop. We want society to understand the deep seeded need for change. It is only from secure privilege that one could suggest compliance to solve a severe and historical problem. “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it’s faced.” “ – Dr. Tamara White

Let’s face it — Bad ‘habits’ can be both thoughts and deeds. Perhaps it’s very “PollyAnna” of me but I can’t understand why it seems to be impossible for ‘people’ to think reasonably, rationally and admit that racism has become a habit that is affecting America as a whole— that it’s well past time that the idea of equality is a human right, and that no one has the right to take that away from anyone.

The idea of teaching compliance as a way of ending any kind of ‘profiling’ is complete ignorance. Statistics have proven that Compliance is first measured by things such as the color of one’s skin, ones ‘social’ status, language skills, sex, location………the idea that we all have the right to be treated equally in the eyes of the law is completely out the window……..but the it’s the first real Change needed.

Dee Kelly

Clio