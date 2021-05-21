Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: More thoughts on the vaccine

Editor

Reading the letter saying that Bill Gates is doing some fraudulent vaccine work contradicts the info that I have. Polio usually affects children under 5. I have no idea where this report came from stating that several countries are having rampaging cases of polio. Right now there are two countries that have an epidemic of polio and they are Pakistan and Afghanistan. These two countries are having situations preventing them from receiving prevention treatment.

Likewise the guy writing about the vaccines are a waste of time. I guess it was just a coincidence that the number of cases dropped considerably as more and more people got vaccinated. Opening up our county with less restrictions depends on the number of weekly cases and percentage of people that have been vaccinated.

Duane Vander Veen

Graeagle

